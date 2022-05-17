In several cases, in the more than 70 years of F1 history, the result of a Grand Prix has been totally overshadowed by far more serious facts. Very often, unfortunately, this was the consequence of serious accidents, sometimes fatal for drivers, spectators or team members. In this sense, the podium of the Belgian Grand Prix 1981held on May 17was one of those that was completely removed from collective memory: that race saw the 12th ed last victory in the career of Carlos Reutemannas well as the first podium from Nigel Mansellbut these statistics disappear in the face of the dangerousness of the races of that period.

Already at the start of the Zolder weekend, during free practice on Friday, the first, shocking episode took place: Reutemann himself, at the wheel of his Williams, invested in the pit lane a mechanic of the Osella, thanks to the crowding of men in a very narrow pit lane due to the number of participating cars. The accident involved an Italian boy, Giovanni Amedeo, only 22 years of age; transported in desperate conditions first to the hospital in Ghent, and then to Louvain, Amedeo will die on 17 May, during the race. After testing on Friday, the drivers’ union formulated a lively protest against the Race Direction, which was requested to reduce the cars from 30 to 26. Even the mechanics, troubled by the incident, threatened a strike. However, the management did not take any action.

Thus it was that, on the occasion of the race, mechanics and drivers symbolically stood on the finish line as a sign of protest, in order to sensitize the public about the absence of safety measures. Once the dispute was over, the drivers returned aboard their cars in dribs and drabs, ready to take off. It was at that moment that Riccardo Patrese, then at the wheel of the Arrows, switched off the engine on the grid, with the English mechanic Dave Luckett who intervened – like many others for similar problems – to restart the Paduan’s car. However, the Clerk of the Course, Dave Ongaro, did not notice his presence on the track, starting the race regularly. Many managed to discard Patrese’s car, but not his teammate Siegfred Stohrwho dabbed him by ‘crushing’ Luckett between the two cars. The Briton is saved in a lucky way but, sensationally, even in this the race was not interrupted. Only the pilots, with a voluntary withdrawal, forced the organizers to interrupt it: it resumed later without the Arrows, with Stohr in a clear state of shock. After the second green light, the Belgian GP was neutralized a second time due to bad weather, with Reutemann 1st ahead of Laffite and Mansell.