If in 2022 Alfa Romeo had managed to insert itself among the protagonists of the mid-group fight thanks to a car that was lighter than the competition and with good mechanical qualities, this year the Swiss team has encountered greater difficulties. Despite the change in concept for the new season, which in many respects resembles the Red Bull forms, the Hinwil-based team was unable to make the desired leap, finding itself on the edge of the top ten area.

Also taking advantage of some bad luck on the part of their opponents, Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu were able to score six points in the first rounds of the world championship, with an eighth place obtained by the Finn in the opening Grand Prix in Bahrain as their best result. However, it is clear that the situation is quite complex at the moment, in particular due to the chronic lack of aerodynamic load which does not allow the drivers to have total confidence in the car.

The first updates have arrived in Australia, with a new front wing largely redesigned, both in terms of the shapes of the profiles and the nose. The technicians directed by Monchaux have in fact lengthened the terminal part of the nose, which previously rested on the second element of the four flaps, while now it has been extended up to the main profile.

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43, comes out of the pits Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

News that clearly didn’t allow the situation to be reversed, so much so that both in Azerbaijan and in the United States the two riders struggled a lot, especially in the race. At the end of qualifying, in fact, Bottas had managed to get a precious top ten, which however he was unable to replicate in the race, slipping out of the points even behind Yuki Tsunoda’s AlphaTauri.

The hope of the Swiss team is that the updates scheduled for Imola, an appointment where many teams will present themselves with substantial packages, can take a step forward by helping to mitigate some weak points of the single-seater, particularly over long distances.

“Finally there are updates on the way. The new package should be reasonably good, I think it should be worth a few tenths. As a team we really need it, especially for race pace, as we struggle a lot,” explained Zhou Guanyu talking about the news which should arrive in Imola.

Talking about the car’s difficulties, Xavi Pujolar explained that the C43 currently doesn’t have any specific weaknesses: “There aren’t any specific types of corners where we struggle more. If we look at Melbourne and Baku, we had problems on the straight, but also in the corners That’s why we’re pushing hard in all areas, not just with the car, but also with the operations, with the drivers, with everything.”

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43, comes out of the pits Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Speaking of the updates, Xavi Pujolar explained that they will mainly serve to add load to the car, although it must be borne in mind that many will do the same for the Italian round.

“We also have a package for Imola and we hope it will be useful. I’m sure everyone will have a package at Imola. But it’s still an important step for us.”

Furthermore, according to Pujolar, Alfa Romeo is in a much better situation than twelve months ago in the race for developments, when it had to fight against budget and personnel shortages. This year the team should be able to design and build new parts more quickly while keeping up with its rivals: “I haven’t seen any limitations from this point of view, everyone is pushing hard, both on the track and in the factory”.