After the announcement of Haas, which confirmed the Hulkenberg-Magnussen tandem at the start of the 2024 world championship, there are still three seats for which an official announcement is missing. Between Guanyu Zhou and Alfa Romeo, the renewal is far from obvious and, at the moment, the chances that the twenty-four-year-old Chinese can compete in his third season in Formula 1 are far from certain.

Zhou landed in Formula 1 in 2022 thanks also to financial support guaranteed to Alfa Romeo by sponsors interested in supporting the debut of the first Chinese driver in the top motorsport category. After the renewal for the 2023 World Cup, made official in September last year, Zhou allegedly asked the team for confirmation in view of the 2024 season, but so far no answers have been received, a stalemate that suggests a change in the conditions on the negotiating table.

At the same time it seems that Guanyu himself has explored alternative opportunities with other teams, but the market this season offers very little. Alfa Romeo has obviously moved to identify a potential replacement, and there are several names on the Hinwil-based team’s agenda.

Theo Pourchaire, Guanyu Zhou, Valtteri Bottas, the three Alfa Romeo drivers Photo by: Alfa Romeo

Theo Pourchaire, who has long been linked to Sauber and is currently the third driver of the team (as well as leader of the Formula 2 championship) is part of the list, but he is not the only candidate. Felipe Drugovich is also under observation, third driver for Aston Martin and intends to return to the wheel next year after a season’s break. The Brazilian driver is also exploring Indycar in parallel, as the first alternative if an opportunity as owner in Formula 1 does not materialize.

Felipe Drugovich, third in Aston Martin, negotiates a seat in Sauber Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

If there is no renewal between Zhou and Alfa Romeo, the alternatives for the Chinese driver are reduced to a minimum. There could be an interest from Williams, which has not yet formalized who will support Alexander Albon next season, but so far the British team has not been present on the market, suggesting the intention to continue with Logan Sargeant also in 2024. the rest there are no officially open seats, with the exception of the Red Bull world, which has not yet communicated the AlphaTauri driver lineup for next season. For Zhou, being left without a seat would be a real joke, considering that next year the Chinese Grand Prix will be back on the calendar after a four-year absence.