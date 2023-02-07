On Tuesday morning, Alfa Romeo presented its new weapon for the 2023 season, the C43. A car that differs from the single-seater with which Guanyu Zhou had completed his first year in Formula 1 in several respects, gaining positive opinions from insiders for his growth during the span of the championship.

The winter break served to recharge the batteries, disconnect from sporting commitments and embrace friends and family in Shanghai, something the Chinese rider hadn’t been able to do in the last two years due to the stringent health rules imposed in the country. “The winter break was really nice. I hadn’t been home for two years, so I spent this Christmas and holidays with my family and friends in Shanghai, China. But I’m definitely looking forward to the new championship. It will be a very demanding season with 23 races, but I’m ready to attack”, explained the Alfa Romeo standard bearer on the sidelines of the presentation of the new car.

The first year in Formula 1 was not without complex challenges, which however Zhou faced in the right way, also thanks to the support of a team which in the last decade has often worked with young rookie drivers including Sergio Perez, Esteban Gutierrez, Felipe Nasr, Charles Leclerc and Antonio Giovinazzi.

The support of the Swiss team was fundamental, because it gave the Chinese driver time to fit into the environment and progress steadily, even reaching several points finishes. In this sense, the relationship with Valtteri Bottas also played a part in him, because from the very first moment the Finn made himself available to the team, lavishing advice and opinions on his rookie teammate.

“The first year at Alfa Romeo was fantastic. I really appreciate how they work with rookies, because the team has a lot of experience with young riders. So I felt like they really made me part of the family, like they welcomed me, they gave me time to improve. Valtteri was a fantastic teammate, he helped me from the first race in Bahrain to the last GP. We worked very well together to push the team forward, he gave me a lot of advice on how to improve. I could not have achieved this without the support of the team and Valtteri,” Zhou explained.

2023 will represent his second season in the top motoring category and, after a first year of apprenticeship, Zhou’s goal will be to get more points finishes for the team through fewer mistakes and greater consistency. His idea is to continue the growth shown in the second half of last season, when in some rounds he managed to finish even ahead of his teammate.

The Alfa Romeo C43, the car that Zhou will drive next season Photo by: Alfa Romeo

“My 2023 season is simple: I want to score more points for the team, for myself, and have a better position at the finish line, because eighth is the best result in F1, so this year I’m aiming for the top six. I would also like to participate in more Q3s and I believe we have the package and the car to do it this year. It will certainly be a complex challenge in the middle of the group, where the details will count. So, for my part, I want fewer mistakes and more consistency this year,” added Zhou.

“Last year, in Bahrain and in the first races, I was very nervous. This year I feel more relaxed. I will approach the challenges of these tracks with a different mentality. This year there are also new tracks and I like this aspect, I love going to new tracks, facing different challenges. There will be a lot to learn, so I can’t wait for the new championship to start.”