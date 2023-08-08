After an inconsistent rookie season, the Alfa Romeo-Sauber driver was given space to grow at the Hinwil-based team for a second year. The Chinese repaid this confidence with more consistent and confident performances in the first half of the 2023 season.

Even though the disappointing performance of the car has made it difficult for him to shine, he hopes to use the August break to reach a new agreement.

“I want to have a clear picture before the end of the summer, that’s for sure, and we have to see what to do to put everything on paper – said Zhou – My manager is discussing with the team, so we have to see.”

“In this period last year I was more worried than now, today I feel that the team is quite satisfied with the work we have managed to do. I continue to work as I have done so far.”

“I think things will come, but it takes some time to figure them out. I feel reasonably happy with the scenario and also with the people I’ve worked for, so obviously I’m very happy to continue for the future.

“My priority is to try to stay here. After two years I feel I’ve settled in well within the team.”

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43 Photo by: Alfa Romeo

Alfa Romeo sit ninth in the standings amid a fiercely competitive field, but Zhou lived up to his much more experienced team-mate Valtteri Bottas, which has not gone unnoticed at the Sauber team.

Asked by Motorsport.com whether the target was set by the team or by himself, Zhou replied: “I think it’s a bit of both. I want to match in terms of pace and then the team will also wait for me to take another step forward from last year”.

“On the other hand, there are some weaknesses that I wanted to improve compared to 2022 and I think we have taken a step forward. Apart from the points taken, the rest has gone much better”.

“Since the first qualifying sessions of the year we have managed to achieve very similar results in terms of performance and lap pace.

“The race obviously depends a bit on the package, sometimes on luck, on the strategy, but in general I think my goal at the beginning of the year was to start already together with my point of reference, which is Valtteri. I’ve reached it and it seems like people are happy at the venue, so I’m less worried about the future.”

With Bottas already signed on for next year, team chief executive Alessandro Alunni Bravi said he intended to continue with a stable driver line-up for 2024.

“Naturally we have always said that stability is important for us – he explained – We are a team that is going through a transformation process and we try to be as stable as possible in all sectors”.

“There will be time after the summer closure to sit down with Zhou and evaluate what will be the best solution for both of us. Our goal is to keep both riders in our team next year but, of course, all the elements must be there. in place to have a win-win situation.”