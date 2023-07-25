Guan Yu Zhou had built the foundations for a more than promising race in qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix. The race pace of the Alfa Romeo C43s had surprised everyone in free practice and, in qualifying, he had even managed to get an exceptional fifth position.

Shortly before the traffic lights that indicate the start of hostilities, Zhou found himself having to deal with a problem. The engine, revved up before the start, lost power just as the 5 traffic lights were turning red. At that point the Chinese tried in every way to do something to recover the situation, but without success.

When the traffic lights went out, many riders behind Zhou on the grid overtook him. At that point, the Alfa Romeo driver’s weekend was nothing short of uphill and would even get worse a few hundred meters further on.

“I really don’t know what happened, we have to watch each other,” Zhou said after the match. “I was holding up the engine revs before the lights turned red, then I lost all throttle response and started off with practically no engine revved. I’m very disappointed, because I think with our starting position we could have done very well.”

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43 Photo by: Alfa Romeo

“We have to see in detail what happened, because it was strange. It has never happened before. I tried to recover before the 5 lights went out, I tried to go full throttle, but unfortunately nothing happened. So I had to take my foot off the accelerator.”

“My start was in fact just a pull away attempt, not a real start. That’s why you saw that my car wasn’t moving.”

However, the tremendous start in which he was the protagonist was not the most difficult moment of the race for the Chinese from Alfa Romeo. After starting off late compared to all his rivals and losing many positions, Zhou decided to try a very deep braking in an attempt to recover some positions, but at that point he ended up hitting Daniel Ricciardo.

Ricciardo, driven by Zhou’s Alfa Romeo C43, in turn hit both Alpines, which ended up out of contention from the first corner. Zhou explained that he was betrayed by the dirty air generated by the single-seaters that preceded him at the corner of Turn 1.

“I was trying to brake as late as possible to try to recover some positions, but then, due to the dirty air generated by the cars in front of me, I had a wheel lock. It wasn’t what I wanted, but for me the race practically ended at that moment”.