Among the seats currently not confirmed for next year is Alfa Romeo, with Guanyu Zhou currently still without a contract for 2024 and waiting to know his future. In the 2022 season he was able to surprise, especially in the second part of the championship, starting to find greater confidence in the car, so much so that he beat the much more experienced Valtteri Bottas on some occasions.

His 2023, like that of Alfa Romeo, was full of ups and downs, with moments in which flashes of talent were seen, such as in qualifying in Hungary and Spain, and others in which it was difficult to find the explanation such a complex period in terms of performance.

Speaking before the summer break, Alessandro Alunni Bravi said the team would like to keep its line-up unchanged with Zhou and Bottas at the wheel. After a long period in the ranks of Mercedes, the Finn moved to Alfa Romeo in 2022 with a two-year agreement, to which is added an option to continue together in 2024.

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43 Photo by: Alfa Romeo

In recent weeks, rumors of a possible line-up change have become increasingly insistent, with the Swiss team ready to look around in case Zhou no longer has sponsors ready to support him. Furthermore, the automotive company has made an important push on the Chinese market also at a marketing level. Although Audi has brought in huge investments, next year we will have to make up for the lack of Alfa Romeo, given that the sponsorship agreement will end at the end of the season. Scenarios have therefore been hypothesized with a possible landing of Felipe Drugovich, reigning Formula 2 champion and reserve driver for Aston Martin, or the promotion of Theo Pourchaire, currently fighting for the title in the cadet series.

However, Zhou says he is calm about his future and explained that he is close to renewing his contract: “[L’accordo] It’s a little later than I expected. But I think it’s due to the fact that I, together with Alfa Romeo, are trying to define the final details.”

“In terms of, we say, ‘Why don’t you sign?’ I don’t have an answer to this yet. But we are definitely talking more and getting closer to the conclusion. I’m happy to continue together, to spend more and more years with this team. The future is bright as far as the direction of the team is concerned.”

Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo C43 Photo by: Erik Junius

Zhou rejected the rumors about the lack of possible financial support in the future from the sponsors who accompanied him in this adventure in the top flight: “I have personal sponsors and I don’t know the rumors that are circulating, but I don’t feel like I’m lacking any basics from that point of view. It’s not like the first contract you have in F1 – everything depends on the team. The second one is a little more detailed.”

“There’s nothing to worry about. I don’t think that, based on what I’ve shown on the track, I don’t deserve to continue to be in this paddock.”

Currently, Zhou’s priority is entirely on Alfa Romeo and the intention is to continue with the Hinwil team, not only in view of the future arrival of Audi, but also because there are few vacant seats available. The only option could be the second seat of Williams next to Logan Sargeant, even if James Vowles has reiterated his trust in the American rookie on several occasions who, at the moment, is making good steps forward after a complex start to the world championship: ” At the moment [l’Alfa] it’s the priority. There are not many places available. I’m very interested in staying where I am,” Zhou said.