Guanyu Zhou became the first Chinese driver to race full-time in Formula 1, being promoted by Formula 2 to join Valtteri Bottas at Alfa Romeo.

Before his F1 debut, however, Zhou was subjected to criticism and insults online, as many questioned his suitability for the category, labeling him a paying driver. Antonio Giovinazzi, who had lost his job to Zhou, for example, said: “Formula 1 can be ruthless when money is king.”

The point obtained on his debut in Bahrain was the best possible response to those who criticized him, with a further points finish arrived in Canada, where he finished eighth.

“I was able to prove my point and change the opinion of most of the people around me, so I’m very happy with that,” Zhou told Motorsport.com in an interview before the summer break.

“It hurt me a little bit. When you reach your dream – I made it into the top three in F2 and secured my super license points – and when people haven’t really followed your path and talk like this, go a little bad”.

Asked if he was referring to the online comments, Zhou replied: “Yes, people use the internet and social media a lot these days. When it happened, I was surprised at the amount of people who made racist comments or something like that.” .

“You still have supporters supporting you, but many of them don’t follow F2 or junior leagues. They just follow F1, they look at who you are, you come from China, and they say it’s the only reason you got a seat. “.

“It hurt me a bit, because when you have a dream and you finally reach it, you expect people to send you congratulations, not to send you these messages and try to put you down.”

“But I don’t get discouraged just by looking at the comments or people throwing nasty things at me. The best thing I can do is do my best on the track. I think we have demonstrated this point. And now I am very happy.”

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42 Photo by: Antonin Vincent / DPPI

Zhou said he noticed a change in the type of messages he received from fans and that some apologized to him via social media for what they had said prior to his debut.

“Social media is a good thing, it gives every sport and every person a chance to show their personality to people who don’t have a chance to get close to them,” Zhou said.

“But there is also the downside of people throwing nasty things at you for no reason. But I think overall I’m fine with dealing with all of this.”

“It’s different from what I imagined when I signed the contract. When you’re in F2, everyone hopes you will take a place in F1. In 2021, everyone wanted me to take the place in Alpine.”

“It’s kind of weird that six months changes things, just because then you got that seat. But that’s the way it is for everyone.”

Zhou is focused on confirming his seat at Alfa Romeo for 2023 in a very hot time in the drivers market, with talks expected after the summer break in Spa-Francorchamps.