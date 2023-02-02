Twelve months ago Guanyu Zhou was a kind of mysterious object. The first Chinese driver to race in Formula 1 experienced a difficult eve of the world championship, having to demonstrate on the track that he deserved the chance that Alfa Romeo had given him.

Zhou passed the exam on his first attempt, and a year later he’s a different rider, aware that he will have to confirm a step forward but also with many more certainties than twelve months ago. However, something around him has changed with the promotion of Alessandro Alunni Bravi to the role of team principal and the arrival of Andreas Seidl, and Zhou wasted no time in spending a lot of time at the Hinwil headquarters to familiarize himself with the new tandem at the top of the team .

Guanyu knows that next summer they will decide his future, and he doesn’t want to risk the insult of finding himself without a steering wheel in the season in which the Chinese Grand Prix will most likely return to the calendar…

How are you preparing for the eve of the season?

“I’ve spent a lot of time in the team in the last few weeks, and I’ve had the opportunity to meet and talk to both Alessandro (Alunni Bravi), who I’ve known for a year now, and Andreas (Seidl). Even though he’s only recently arrived, I’ve already seen how Andreas is trying to push the team, even though at the moment I think his first goal is to study and understand the structure of the entire club.”

Andreas Seidl, Alfa Romeo Photo by: Sauber

“Speaking with him, an important technical knowledge clearly emerges, as well as a very ‘racing’ way of approaching the riders. I think it will be an important change for the team. For me, as a rider, it will actually change less than one might think. believe, Valtteri and I will be called upon to do our best as always, then maybe there will be something that can change, but I don’t think in the short term it will be anything significant from the point of view of work on the track”.

Last year these days you had the pressure to debut. What are you experiencing season eve twelve months later?

“I think I will be less nervous on the starting grid in Bahrain! Last year everything around me was new, and I remember the excitement and the pressure in Sakhir, even though in the end it was an incredible and beautiful day. This year I think everything will be more… ordinary”.

Do you think the team’s expectations regarding your performance have also increased?

“In a certain sense, yes, I know that I will have to take a step forward and confirm my performance better than in 2022. On the other hand, I will no longer have the need to demonstrate that I can be a Formula 1 driver, everything around me is more familiar thanks to the experience I gained last season”.

Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42 Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

How do you see the arrival of Audi? Do you think that something will change even in the short term?

“The team went through a difficult period, but today speaking in the various departments I hear very motivated people. I think this entry gives stability, I expect to see fewer turnovers now that the team has a black and white future with great ambitions. I think there will be a good time for the whole team.”

Last year one of your main objectives was to be able to confirm the trust of the team also for 2023. What goals have you set yourself on the eve of this season?

“I’d like to express myself with greater continuity, and be ready to seize those opportunities that always arrive in a world championship. The goal is to bring more points to the team, a feat that I believe is within my reach considering the high number of retirements I had to collect last season.”

“I have to do my part and bring the team results that can make the difference in the Constructors’ standings, then at a certain point there will also be talks about the future, and I’ll see what to do. When you get to Formula 1 it’s normal to only have guarantees for one season, but I certainly wouldn’t mind having a future and guarantees for a longer period”.

Were you disappointed by not being able to race your home GP again this year?

“Well, yes, it was very disappointing. I hoped for it until the last moment, after the 2021 cancellation, but the times were too long. After the government decision last autumn, which led to many restrictions, the race remained in a sort of limbo, and unfortunately the go-ahead came in January when it was too late for the teams and organizers. From my personal point of view the good news is that I can go home a little more often, and hopefully next year I can finally be on track at my home race.”