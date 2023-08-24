F1 Zandvoort, Verstappen plays at home

Max Verstappen hunts for history. And he does it at his home, in Zandvoort, which will be dyed orange for him. The double world champion is chasing the record for consecutive victories in Formula 1, belonging to Sebastian Vettel, who in 2013 triumphed nine times in a row. Ten years later, Super Max asks the German to share the seat, but at least in words the #1 is not the type to think about records. For Verstappen, who has always won at Zandvoort, the important thing is to put the best car on the track: victory will come as a consequence.

Verstappen’s words

“I relaxed and spent time with my family. I had a good holiday, taking a break from Formula 1. I slept a lot and rested. Racing here, at home, represents a great weekend for me, it will certainly be a lot of fun. We want to try to continue doing what we achieved in the first part of the season, but nothing can be given for sure“, these are his words at the press conference.

“We want to pick up where we left off, but there must be no lapses in concentration. Now back to Holland, a special weekend for me. Every year it’s wonderful to see all those people in orange in the stands. Plus I love the track. We will try to pick up the season where we left off: we know we have a fast car, but we should be good at putting many factors together“.

“The goal is clearly victory, which here in Holland would be even more special. But if I have to tell the truth, I don’t think much about the streak record. In reality we are mainly looking to put the best car on the track, to win here too“, concluded the two-time world champion. “If I prefer to win with strong opponents? Obviously I prefer to have linear and calm races, but it happens very rarely. But it’s also nice when all the teams are very close“.