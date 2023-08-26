F1 Zandvoort, Vasseur remains optimistic

Frederic Vasseur has the head to the race. The team principal of Ferrari he certainly cannot be satisfied with the performance that the SF-23 has shown so far at Zandvoort, but he remains optimistic in view of tomorrow, considering that the car has given more promising results on pace than on time.

Ferrari always appeared to be in trouble, especially in the stretch they drove, and they also confirmed it in qualifying, where Charles Leclerc risked elimination in Q1 and crashed in Q3, asking too much of the car. Carlos Sainz instead qualified in sixth place, giving the impression of not being able to extract a cent more from the potential.

Vasseur’s words

“The gap from Verstappen is certainly too much, but if we look at what we are doing, as well as for the others, the last 5-6 weekends have been full of ups and downs, because for 1-2 tenths of a difference you can move from 1st to 6th place. It happened to McLaren at Silverstone, and now they are in good shape again. No matter today’s result, you always have to give your best, but it is not a negative sign for Monza. Monza and Zandvoort are two opposite tracks: we will try to give our best this weekend to score the most points, and from Monza we will start from scratch. This weekend’s result will not affect our home Grand Prix“, these are the words of the French a Sky Sports F1.

Expectations for the race

“We have to focus on tomorrow. The race pace was good, with low degradation. Compared to two years ago there is a certain convergence of performances, and I think the top eight teams are very close, even if we can consider Verstappen in a separate category. It’s not like four years ago, when there were two Ferraris, two Red Bulls, two Mercedes with the other teams very far apart. There is now a mix of 15 cars and all can be second or 15th. Hamilton seemed to be fighting for the top positions and then finished 13th, and the same goes for Albon: he did well all weekend but sometimes he goes out in Q1. It’s a big scrum, and if you can’t express your potential by going to the limit you can go out very soon. This consistency in forecasts therefore seems to be lacking, not only in Ferrari but in many other teams“.