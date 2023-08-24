F1 Zandvoort, Russell charged after the stop

In 2022 among the very few circuits that smiled at Mercedes there was Zandvoort. The Dutch circuit, due to its tortuous nature that requires a high aerodynamic load, lent itself well to the characteristics of the W13 and the W14 also promises to be a strong candidate for the role of second force. George Russellin the press conference of the Dutch Grand Prix, wants to take advantage of this theoretically favorable Sunday to help the team consolidate its second place in the constructors’ standings and, on a personal level, repeat last year’s second place.

Russell’s words

“It was nice to try different sports on holiday, normally these are things we are not allowed to do due to injuries, but I wanted to do them to keep active, I even had a few minor injuries!“, these are Russell’s words at the press conference after returning from vacation.

“Our goal is to progress as a team, I think we are in a good position in the constructors’ championship. We are currently second in the constructors’ championship (with 51 points ahead of Aston Martin, nda), and therefore in a good position, but we want to consolidate it until the end of the year. We managed to make some progress in the fight against Aston Martin. McLaren looks strong enough, but we want to keep improving“.

“We would be happy to win at least one race this year, but Max Verstappen and Red Bull are still very strong. The goal for us is therefore to consolidate our position in the constructors’ championship. I don’t see why we shouldn’t repeat ourselves in Zandvoort. On these kind of highly loaded circuits we usually go well, in Budapest we were strong and this is one of our strongest tracks together with Brazil“, he concluded. “We don’t know what to expect from this weekend, the weather seems changeable, but regardless of the weather conditions, it seems to me that we can be competitive“.