F1 Zandvoort, Ricciardo hunting for points

Daniel’s return Ricciardo in Formula 1 it had two faces. We saw the first positive one at the Hungaroring, where theHoney Badger he recovered up to 13th place (beating his team mate Yuki Tsunoda) despite an accident at the first corner which compromised his performance. In Belgium, however, the former McLaren was mocked by track limits and due to his measurement error he found himself chasing the race while Tsunoda was in the points. Now the Australian, who in fact didn’t take a summer break preferring to work to catch up with the others, is dreaming of a top-10 finish at Zandvoort.

Ricciardo’s words

“I think he’s had so much time to disconnect this year from those who’ve been working since February, that I was quite rested already. For me this break was an opportunity to recover the ground while the others detachedI took care of my body even more than usual compared to other summer breaks“, these are his words at the press conference.

“I feel that I’m also fine mentally and that I have to approach things differently in this second chapter of my career. I’m taking everything very seriously, not putting too much pressure on myself but always trying to set myself goals to achieve. I try to be quick“.

“I am very grateful to the team for having the two races before the break: I think the most conventional solution was to call me after the summer break, but having competed in the races in Hungary and Belgium and then going on break allowed me to reflect on how those weekends went, and I think it gave me great benefits“, he concluded. “On a personal level I am happy that they have thrown me into the fray, this has prepared me for the second part of the season. In Hungary I was happy with my performance and how I approached the weekend, at Spa the mistake on Friday conditioned the whole weekend, I exaggerated a bit in qualifying, but I think the approach was right. Overall the judgment is positive, I have to work on it but I think I started off on the right foot, I’m satisfied“.