F1 Qualifying Zandvoort, the starting grid

1st row 1.Max Verstappen 1:10,567

Red Bull 2. Lando Norris 1:11.104

McLaren 2nd Row 3.George Russell 1:11,294

Mercedes 4. Alex Albon 1:11,419

Williams 3rd Row 5. Fernando Alonso 1:11.506 Aston Martin 6. Carlos Sainz 1:11,754

Ferrari 4th Row 7. Sergius Perez 1:11,880

Red Bull 8. Oscars Plates 1:11,938

McLaren 5th row 9. Charles Leclerc 1.12.665

Ferrari 10. Logan Sargeant 1:16.748 Williams 6th Row 11. Spears Stroll 1:20.121

Aston Martin 12. Pierre Gasly 1:20.128

Alpine 7th Row 13. Lewis Hamilton 1:20,151

Mercedes 14. Nico Hulkenberg 1:20,250

Haas 8th Row 15. Guanyu Zhou 1:22.067

Alfa Romeo 14. Yuki Tsunoda 1.20.230

Alpha Tauri 16. Esteban Or with 1:22.110

Alpine 9th Row 17. Yuki Tsunoda 1.20.230

AlphaTauri* 18.Kevin Magnussen 1:22.192

Haas 10th Row 19. Valtteri Bottas 1:22,260

Alfa Romeo 20. Liam Lawson 1:23,420

Alpha Tauri

*penalized by three positions for one impeding about Lewis Hamilton.

F1 Qualifying Zandvoort, the chronicle

Unstoppable. Whether it’s rain, dry or mixed conditions, Max Verstappen he is always and in any case in front of everyone. The world champion in Zandvoort, with his 1:10,567, gets the eighth pole position of the season. So far – unfortunately for the show – nothing to remark about the usual. However, the gaps are surprising: half a second to everyone, one second and three tenths to his teammate, on one of the shortest tracks in the World Championship.

Very strange qualifying, with a wet track in Q1 and Q2 and two red flags in Q3: they are caused by Logan Sargeant and Charles Leclerc, who will start tenth and ninth respectively. Lando is also emerging Norris, always very good at being ready at the right time: 537 thousandths of a second from Verstappen, who will join him tomorrow in the front row. Third place for George Russell in front of the surprise of the day: Alex Albon snatches a fantastic fourth place, for a Williams who gets a double finish in Q3 for the first time since Monza 2017.

There Ferrari confirms slightly upwards the premises shown yesterday and this morning: Carlos Sainz closes in sixth place (behind Fernando Alonso and over a second from Verstappen), Charles Leclerc goes to the block in Q3 and can not improve. However, the Monegasque would hardly have reached the top three positions: tomorrow the competition for the points area will be fierce, also because he will recover from 13th position Lewis Hamilton. The Briton – eliminated in Q2 – can’t find the right starting point in the last attempt with the intermediates and is outwitted by 84 thousandths of a second by Sargeant. For the seven-time world champion, barring surprises, it will be very difficult to aspire to the top-5 tomorrow.

F1 Qualifying Zandvoort, live

Here you can re-read all the direct written of Zandvoort’s qualifications.

The program

Formula 1 is back on track at 3pm tomorrow for the Grand Prix: the Oranje basin will support Verstappen in his hunt for the record of nine consecutive victories in Formula 1, signed by Sebastian Vettel in 2013. Super Max’s main opponents appear to be Mercedes and McLaren, but the 13th place on the grid to which he condemned himself certainly doesn’t put him in the ideal position to make a comeback in the race, considering how difficult overtaking is at Zandvoort.