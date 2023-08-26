F1 Zandvoort, the PL3 telemetry

Third wet practice session, once again this season, where weekends with at least one session in the rain were the vast majority. To dominate, needless to say, the usual VerstappenThat with its sensitivity it makes a once incredible difference, usual today. Behind him, however, is George Russell with a decidedly convincing Mercedes, which continues to give good sensations on the Dutch track.

The W14 is on the track with a lot of load and is even better in the wet than in the dry, as can also be seen from the telemetry comparison.

Russell kept up with Verstappen for almost the entire lap except in the very fast section of the 5-6-7 corner. At that point the Dutchman made a really marked difference over his opponents, trimming at turn 7 no less than 8 km/h for Russell, 17 for Fernando Alonso and more than 20 for almost all the other drivers. It is interesting to note that the world leader makes the difference in the wet at the point where we saw him do the most tire management in race pace in the second free practice. This is an important indicator because it explains how having perfect sensitivity makes the difference in managing a particular section of the track, both to limit tire wear and then to understand the grip of the car in critical conditions. In that stretch Verstappen is also the driver with the shortest time between the moment he releases his foot from the accelerator and the moment he returns to full throttle, while Russell tries to play with the brake and the accelerator at the same time to ensure acceleration response, but generating a certain nervousness in the rear which prevents him from getting a good partial. On exiting turn 13 and entering the bank the British is very aggressive on the gas pedal (clearly struggling with the “mini snaps” of the rear), a symptom of a hard attempt and of a car that in any case gives confidence to the pilot. At that point though the progression of Red Bull number 1 is unstoppable, thanks to a rear literally anchored to the asphalt albeit wet. Verstappen goes on the gas in a more progressive way, without any snaps and with unrivaled effectiveness, which guarantees him almost a tenth of an advantage throughout the last stretch.

Aston Martin fighting with Alonso but far from the top, watch out for McLaren

In the final part of the session we then saw Fernando appear Alonso in the upper reaches of the rankings, which is why we included it in the analysis. However, we note that the Asturian’s car still seems to lack grip in general, with many stretches in which Alonso is clearly slower than his rivals, both in the stretch of turns 2 and 3 in the first sector, and at the end of the lap. Stroll’s team car he seems to be able to defend himself better in the slow corners of the second sector, but for the moment he doesn’t seem able to participate in the fight for the front row. On the other hand, those who seem to have the potential to scare the landlord in very wet track conditions are the McLarenwhich manages to make the wet compounds work very well and to take advantage of the good load level of the car, combined with a balance that tends to blend naturally with the wet conditions which should also characterize qualifying.

Ferrari still disastrous

However, those who still seem a long way from the top are the Maranello team. Already struggling in the dry, on a wet track the car appeared fairly balanced but very slow and difficult to “stop” under braking. Qualifying could be very complicated for the reds, who would perhaps prefer an extremely wet situation to one for intermediate tyres. We’ll soon see what a qualifying session holds for us, which certainly promises to be interesting.