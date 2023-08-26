F1 Zandvoort, the PL3 standings
|pos.
|Pilot
|Team
|Time and mix
|Detachment
|Turns
|1
|m. Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:21.631 (THE)
|–
|18
|2
|g. Russell
|Mercedes
|1:22.010 (THE)
|+0.379
|18
|3
|St. Perez
|Red Bull
|1:22.631 (THE)
|+1,000
|18
|4
|f. Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:22.634 (THE)
|+1.003
|14
|5
|L. Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:22.723 (THE)
|+1.092
|18
|6
|TO. Albon
|Williams
|1:22,750 (THE)
|+1.119
|19
|7
|OR. Plates
|McLaren
|1:22,892 (THE)
|+1.261
|20
|8
|v. Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1:22.965 (THE)
|+1.334
|25
|9
|c. Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:23.093 (THE)
|+1.462
|12
|10
|L. Norris
|McLaren
|1:23.158 (THE)
|+1.527
|24
|11
|P. Gasly
|Alpine
|1:23.210 (THE)
|+1.579
|15
|12
|c. Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:23.438 (THE)
|+1.807
|17
|13
|Y. Tsunoda
|Alpha Tauri
|1:23.544 (THE)
|+1.913
|18
|14
|L. Sargeant
|Williams
|1:23,570 (THE)
|+1.939
|20
|15
|No. Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:23.640 (THE)
|+2.009
|20
|16
|AND. Or with
|Alpine
|1:23,806 (THE)
|+2.175
|12
|17
|L. Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:24.058 (THE)
|+2.427
|15
|18
|L. Lawson
|Alpha Tauri
|1:26.343 (THE)
|+4.712
|26
|19
|g. Zhou
|Alfa Romeo
|1:28.482 (THE)
|+6.851
|9
|20
|k. Magnussen
|Haas
|st
|–
|0
F1 Zandvoort, the chronicle of PL3
If it weren’t for George Russell, we’d be talking about a Max Verstappen which trims a second to the rest of the grid. Under the rain, Super Max once again demonstrates his talent, demolishing the competition in his Zandvoort: 1: 21: 631 the time of the Dutchman, the only one to break down the 1: 22 wall. The world champion was absolutely unattainable: he too was thrilled in turn 3, where he risked putting the Red Bull in the barrier, but managed to patch up and drive as usual. Today he could trim sidereal gaps even in qualifying, especially if the track was still wet.
In a session characterized by three red flags (caused by Kevin Magnussen, Guanyu Zhou and Liam Lawson) the only one to “save” himself from the fury of the #1 is precisely Russell, according to last year in the Oranje basin, which however suffers a delay of 379 thousandths. Nothing compared to what Sergio takes Perez (3rd), which with the same car is exactly one second behind. And we’re talking about one of the shortest tracks in the World Championship.
In the top-10 also Alonso, Hamilton, Albon, Piastri, Bottas, Leclerc and Norris, who battled it out in the final minutes on an increasingly drier track (but in any case for intermediates) and with a very important evolution. The Monegasque does what he can on one Ferrari SF-23 which has many difficulty staying on track in curve-1 (Leclerc complained a lot about it on the radio) and in the second sector. Also this morning the #16 and Carlos Sainz (12th) had to improvise several gravel rallies. Sidereal gaps from Verstappen: a second and a half Leclerc (+1.462), almost two seconds Smooth Operator (+1.807). The impression is that the car showed the same lack of downforce seen yesterday, despite the unsatisfactory results: the situation ahead of qualifying and the race seems quite complex, and barring any surprises, the Reds will have to play defense this weekend.
The program
Formula 1 is back on track this afternoon: serious things will begin at Zandvoort, with the fight for pole position starting at 3 pm. Sunday’s Grand Prix will start at the same time, with the Oranje basin supporting Verstappen in his hunt to the record of nine consecutive victories in Formula 1, signed by Sebastian Vettel in 2013. Super Max’s main opponents appear to be Mercedes and McLaren, but we will have clearer indications from qualifying.
