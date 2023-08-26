F1 Zandvoort, the PL3 standings

pos. Pilot Team Time and mix Detachment Turns 1 m. Verstappen Red Bull 1:21.631 ( THE ) – 18 2 g. Russell Mercedes 1:22.010 ( THE ) +0.379 18 3 St. Perez Red Bull 1:22.631 ( THE ) +1,000 18 4 f. Alonso Aston Martin 1:22.634 ( THE ) +1.003 14 5 L. Hamilton Mercedes 1:22.723 ( THE ) +1.092 18 6 TO. Albon Williams 1:22,750 ( THE ) +1.119 19 7 OR. Plates McLaren 1:22,892 ( THE ) +1.261 20 8 v. Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:22.965 ( THE ) +1.334 25 9 c. Leclerc Ferrari 1:23.093 ( THE ) +1.462 12 10 L. Norris McLaren 1:23.158 ( THE ) +1.527 24 11 P. Gasly Alpine 1:23.210 ( THE ) +1.579 15 12 c. Sainz Ferrari 1:23.438 ( THE ) +1.807 17 13 Y. Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1:23.544 ( THE ) +1.913 18 14 L. Sargeant Williams 1:23,570 ( THE ) +1.939 20 15 No. Hulkenberg Haas 1:23.640 ( THE ) +2.009 20 16 AND. Or with Alpine 1:23,806 ( THE ) +2.175 12 17 L. Stroll Aston Martin 1:24.058 ( THE ) +2.427 15 18 L. Lawson Alpha Tauri 1:26.343 ( THE ) +4.712 26 19 g. Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:28.482 ( THE ) +6.851 9 20 k. Magnussen Haas st – 0

If it weren’t for George Russell, we’d be talking about a Max Verstappen which trims a second to the rest of the grid. Under the rain, Super Max once again demonstrates his talent, demolishing the competition in his Zandvoort: 1: 21: 631 the time of the Dutchman, the only one to break down the 1: 22 wall. The world champion was absolutely unattainable: he too was thrilled in turn 3, where he risked putting the Red Bull in the barrier, but managed to patch up and drive as usual. Today he could trim sidereal gaps even in qualifying, especially if the track was still wet.

In a session characterized by three red flags (caused by Kevin Magnussen, Guanyu Zhou and Liam Lawson) the only one to “save” himself from the fury of the #1 is precisely Russell, according to last year in the Oranje basin, which however suffers a delay of 379 thousandths. Nothing compared to what Sergio takes Perez (3rd), which with the same car is exactly one second behind. And we’re talking about one of the shortest tracks in the World Championship.

In the top-10 also Alonso, Hamilton, Albon, Piastri, Bottas, Leclerc and Norris, who battled it out in the final minutes on an increasingly drier track (but in any case for intermediates) and with a very important evolution. The Monegasque does what he can on one Ferrari SF-23 which has many difficulty staying on track in curve-1 (Leclerc complained a lot about it on the radio) and in the second sector. Also this morning the #16 and Carlos Sainz (12th) had to improvise several gravel rallies. Sidereal gaps from Verstappen: a second and a half Leclerc (+1.462), almost two seconds Smooth Operator (+1.807). The impression is that the car showed the same lack of downforce seen yesterday, despite the unsatisfactory results: the situation ahead of qualifying and the race seems quite complex, and barring any surprises, the Reds will have to play defense this weekend.

The program

Formula 1 is back on track this afternoon: serious things will begin at Zandvoort, with the fight for pole position starting at 3 pm. Sunday’s Grand Prix will start at the same time, with the Oranje basin supporting Verstappen in his hunt to the record of nine consecutive victories in Formula 1, signed by Sebastian Vettel in 2013. Super Max’s main opponents appear to be Mercedes and McLaren, but we will have clearer indications from qualifying.