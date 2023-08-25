F1 Zandvoort, the PL2 standings

pos. Pilot Team Time and mix Detachment Turns 1 L. Norris McLaren 1:11,330 ( St ) – 29 2 m. Verstappen Red Bull 1:11,353 ( St ) +0.023 25 3 TO. Albon Williams 1:11,599 ( St ) +0.269 30 4 L. Hamilton Mercedes 1:11,638 ( St ) +0.308 26 5 Y. Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 1:11,720 ( St ) +0.390 30 6 P. Gasly Alpine 1:11,766 ( St ) +0.436 29 7 St. Perez Red Bull 1:11,817 ( St ) +0.487 28 8 L. Stroll Aston Martin 1:11,835 ( St ) +0.505 30 9 v. Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:11,857 ( St ) +0.527 30 10 f. Alonso Aston Martin 1:11,863 ( St ) +0.533 30 11 c. Leclerc Ferrari 1:11.915 ( St ) +0.585 29 12 L. Sargeant Williams 1:11,934 ( St ) +0.604 31 13 AND. Or with Alpine 1:12.001 ( St ) +0.671 29 14 g. Russell Mercedes 1:12.009 ( St ) +0.679 27 15 g. Zhou Alfa Romeo 1:12.074 ( St ) +0.744 29 16 c. Sainz Ferrari 1:12.093 ( St ) +0.763 30 17 k. Magnussen Haas 1:12,404 ( St ) +1.074 27 18 No. Hulkenberg Haas 1:12,693 ( St ) +1.363 30 19 OR. Plates McLaren 1:12,901 ( h ) +1.571 6 20 d. Ricciardo Alpha Tauri 1:13.096 ( h ) +1.766 7

Landau Norris rules at Max Verstappen’s house. The Briton gets the best time on Friday (1:11,330), beats the world champion by 23 thousandths and candidates McLaren for a role of great protagonist of the weekend. An afternoon of management for the Dutchman after dominating the morning session: Red Bull remains the favorite for the race, but the Woking team confirms the progress of the last few weeks and can spice up a grand prix where everything seems set to allow Verstappen to hit the ninth consecutive victory.

It still amazes Williams, third with Alex Albon (+0.269). The Grove-based team, which had finished FP1 with both cars in the top 10, got off to a great start to the Dutch weekend despite the skepticism of the former Red Bull driver and could even score points, considering the first race pace results . On the contrary, bad Ferrariwhich even with the soft rubber does not come close to the performance of its rivals: Charles Leclerc Carlos is 11th, more than half a second behind the best Sainz he is even 16th, ahead of only the Haas among the riders who get the time with the soft. In the Maranello box there is hard work to be done on a setup that seems to have been designed for a track with a much lower aerodynamic load than that of Zandvoort, considering Leclerc’s record in the last sector (the fastest) and very slow references in the driven stretch. For Sainz also two excursions on gravel testifying to a very complicated feeling with the car.

Lewis Hamilton is also in the top-5 (+0.308): the seven-time world champion beats George Russell by more than three tenths, who continues his ups and downs. Great time by Yuki Tsunoda, fifth at +0.390 from Norris: the Japanese precedes Gasly, Perez, Stroll, Bottas and Alonso.

Lastly, the accident which curiously leads the two Australians in the paddock to the wall on the elevated road: perhaps distracted by a Williams inside, Oscar Piastri loses control of his McLaren, irreparably damaging the car for the rest of the day; a few seconds later Daniel arrives Ricciardo, who does not see his compatriot in his trajectory and therefore goes to the wall. The AlphaTauri pilot slams his AT04 chassis with his left hand: theHoney Badger he is in hospital, fearing a broken wrist, and in this case he will have to make room for one of Liam Lawson or Nyck de Vries (still under contract). It would also be a real shame because the #3 needs every session to earn confirmation in Formula 1 and dream of promotion to Red Bull.

The program

Formula 1 is back on track tomorrow at 11.30 for the third free practice session: for the teams it will be the last opportunity to change the set-up of the cars before entering the Parc Fermé immediately before qualifying. The fight for pole position will start tomorrow at 3 pm. The Grand Prix on Sunday will start at the same time, with the Oranje basin supporting Verstappen in his hunt for the record of nine consecutive victories in Formula 1, signed by Sebastian Vettel in 2013.