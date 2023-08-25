F1 Zandvoort, the PL1 standings

F1 Zandvoort, the chronicle of PL1

Upon returning from the break, the music does not change in Formula 1. To command the ranking there is always the same name: Max Verstappen. In his Zandvoort, the Dutch driver is the only one to fall below the threshold of 1:12, and with a time of 1:11.852 he comfortably obtains the record in front of the Oranje crowd in the last ten minutes of the session.

Signs of awakening by the Aston Martin, with Fernando Alonso taking second place 278 thousandths behind: Lance Stroll was unlucky, however, as he practically had to give up the PL1 due to problems with the power unit. Third position for Lewis Hamilton (+0.373), who precedes Sergio Perez. Good performance by the Williams, both in the top-10 (Albon 5th, Sargeant 7th), the McLarens (Norris 6th, Piastri 8th), Tsunoda and Ocon also in the top-10.

The times of the are not competitive Ferrari, who chooses to focus more on the pace than on the flying lap. The SF-23s don’t get chrono with the softs, but even with the mediums the sensations given by Charles Leclerc and Robert Shwartzman (this morning in place of Carlos Sainz) were not rosy. The Monegasque finished in 16th place +1.667 behind Verstappen, while the reserve from Maranello closed the timesheets, considering that Stroll did not get any time trial.

F1 Zandvoort, live coverage of PL1

Here you can read all the direct written from PL1 of Zandvoort.

The program

Formula 1 is back on track at 4pm today for the second free practice session. Tomorrow morning, at 11.30, FP3 will be the last opportunity for the teams to change the set-up of the cars before entering the Parc Fermé immediately before qualifying. The fight for pole position will start tomorrow at 3 pm. The Grand Prix on Sunday will start at the same time, with the Oranje basin supporting Verstappen in his hunt for the record of nine consecutive victories in Formula 1, signed by Sebastian Vettel in 2013.