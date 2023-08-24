F1 Zandvoort, Perez is confident

It’s a different Sergio Perez who’s back in the paddock at Zandvoort. Perhaps more self-confident, certainly more confident about the car’s performance, the Mexican wants to pick up the season where he left off at Spa: with convincing qualifying (at least on Friday) and a solid performance in the race. Of course, then Max Verstappen belongs to another category (e Checo you know, to the point of saying “I have to think only of myself“), but in the end Red Bull asks him for second place and Zandvoort has all the credentials to get it.

Perez’s words

“The last two races have been important. I finished my first half of the season well. It’s no secret that, with the development of the car, he struggled a little more. Things didn’t come naturally anymore and I had to dig into my driving style, adapt and change it, because the car just changed. And I think the last two races have gone much better from this point of view. There are ten races and I just want to get some wins and the consistency we’ve had over the last two Sundays, to finish the season in a very positive way. This will help me next year, that’s my goal. I think we understood many things with the team. The team knows what I like and where I feel most comfortable. We have made some improvements over the summer break to try and make me feel more comfortable. I hope that in the second part of the season we can show a good improvement. I’ve got my form back, but I’m not yet where I want to be, like at the beginning of the season, when things came much more naturally to me.”these are the words of Checo in Zandvoort a FormulaPassion and other newspapers.

The news of the summer

In recent weeks some rumors had emerged (later denied by Helmut Marko) according to which Perez would have risked a salary cut if his gap in the standings from Verstappen at the end of the year had remained 125 points. Checo did not want to give us weight: “To be honest, I don’t read what people say about me or about my career. I know what I’m capable of. I’ve done this before and not that long ago, it’s only been a few months. But when people aren’t here, it’s very easy for them to express themselves. That’s very understandable, and that’s how most sports work. But I think it’s important for an athlete to be able to switch off and do what’s best for themselves. I know there’s news about my salary, but I don’t follow social media. And then during the break I was so busy enjoying myself that I didn’t listen to any of this“.

Comparisons with Verstappen

Checo knows he’s racing at Verstappen’s home, but at least for this weekend he wants to get his teammate out of his mind. With the resumption of the season, the Mexican wants to focus only on what he can do to improve his performance: “We know that the car has enormous potential, Max exploited it while I didn’t have the same feeling. But we certainly have a great car, we just need to make sure we take advantage of it, because you never know when you will have such a good car. It’s not easy to change your riding style, because with the amount of practice we have, you go one direction or the other and then get stuck for the rest of the weekend“, he concluded. “If Red Bull adapted the car to Verstappen? I think in the end the team tries to make the fastest car. Sometimes development is better suited to one style than another. In Zandvoort he can reach an important record, but I have to focus only on what I can do best“.