The orange stands out on the first day of free practice in the Netherlands. Surprisingly, it’s not that of Verstappen, but of Lando Norris’ McLaren. However, at Red Bull there is confidence that they still have a lot of potential to express, especially in terms of race pace, but the importance of qualifying shouldn’t be underestimated on a tortuous track like Zandvoort. Behind them, the chasing group proved to be more compact and unpredictable than ever, from which Ferrari emerged in the negative, in the grip of the usual difficulties on circuits with heavy loads.

Red Bull and McLaren ahead

Lando Norris prints the best time of the day, followed by a few thousandths of a second by Max Verstappen who enjoyed slightly better tracks. The McLaren standard bearer set an unreachable time in the first sector, while the Red Bull driver took the second fastest time. The Woking team made an excellent start, especially considering that the FP1s were partly sacrificed to perform aerodynamic tests. In fact, McLaren suffers above all from low-speed cornering with large steering and yaw angles, distinctive characteristics of the Zandvoort track which has therefore been designated as ideal testing ground.

However, the Red Bull men show optimism, with Verstappen talking about a lot of potential still to be extracted. At the moment both Verstappen and Perez are complaining about the behavior of the RB19 in medium-speed corners, albeit with different indications. The world champion reports a strange instability in the rear, without excluding the management of the gearbox or the brakes among the possible causes, while the Mexican complains of poor rotation. The cameras also captured Verstappen bouncing outwards on some bumps in turn 3, confirming a RB19 still very stiff on the suspension to extract the maximum load from the bottom.

As for the race pace simulations, the Red Bull duo split the tests on soft and medium tyres. McLaren instead was limited by the Oscar Piastri accident, having to collect the maximum information from a single vehicle. Not the best in view of Sunday’s race. Lando Norris thus completed an initial simulation on the soft tyre, to then carry out a shorter stint on the hard compound, refraining from trying the medium. Red Bull appears ahead in the long run, but qualifying will play an important role in the outcome of the weekend. Overtaking is still possible in the race, but certainly not easy due to the shortness of the straights and the difficulty of traveling in the slipstream. If Norris manages to confirm himself ahead of Verstappen in qualifying, the Englishman could aspire to something big, but the rain expected for Saturday could shuffle the values ​​that emerged on Friday.

Mercedes nearby, Ferrari in trouble

Behind the leading duo ranks a surprising Albon aboard the Williams. The British team arrived in Zandvoort with low expectations, given the lack of affinity of the FW45 with the Dutch track both due to the lack of load and for reasons of balance and great sensitivity to the wind. In general, however, the competition is all about balance, with sixteen drivers within seven tenths of a second. It will be the details that will make the difference, such as the set-up corrections during the night or even the gusts of wind at various points in qualifying.

Even more than the times, therefore, the positive sensations reported by the riders gain importance Mercedes. Hamilton says he is happy with the balance of the car, after a few Grands Prix in which the Brackley team needed more sessions before finding the right balance with the set-up. On the other hand, the Aston Martin is not emerging at the moment, which in any case brings an important package of updates to the base and diffuser to Zandvoort.

Obvious difficulties instead at home Ferrari. There will be time during the night to review the attitude, but at the moment the SF-23 seems to confirm the now known poor punch on heavily loaded tracks. The team sacrificed the first free practice session to conduct general work and testing, a program that certainly doesn’t help preparation for the Grand Prix. However, Ferrari continues to be limited in the possibility of loading the aerodynamics, in order not to compromise the already precarious balance of the SF-23. The program followed for the race simulation is also anomalous, where both Leclerc and Sainz rode on the soft compound only, without collecting degradation data on the medium and hard. It is possible that the Cavallino has brought forward two different set-up ideas, evaluating their effectiveness for the same tyre. More answers will come in the third free practice session, which will be crucial for everyone given the short gaps and the fast-changing track.