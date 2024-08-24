Rain was the real, great protagonist of the third and final free practice session of the 2024 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix, because it first gave us a wet and treacherous track, then a spectacular accident – fortunately without any consequences for the driver – which erased 30 minutes of it, rendering it practically useless.

The first 15 minutes of the session had already given important indications: the grip level of the asphalt was rather low, with Nico Hulkenberg going long in turn 1 straight into the barriers. The German ruined the front wing, one of the innovations brought by Haas this weekend, but he managed to get back on track and reach the pits.

Moments later he was imitated by his teammate Kevin Magnussen and George Russell, but both avoided impacts with the wall, returning to the track thanks to the asphalt line that runs alongside the barriers.

The one who literally demolished his Williams was Logan Sargeant. Exiting turn 2 onto the kerb, the American did not re-enter the asphalt in time, putting his right wheels on the grass while accelerating. This made him lose control of the car, making him a passenger.

Accident Logan Sargeant, Williams FW46 Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

At that point the number 2 Williams ended up cutting across the track and hitting the barriers very violently with its right side, destroying them and itself. The rear end then caught fire, but Sargeant was quick to get out of the cockpit of the FW46 and get to safety.

At that point the session was practically over. The marshals first had to move the wreckage of the Williams and remove the many debris left on the track, then they had to devote their attention to fixing the barriers, destroyed in the impact of the British single-seater.

The drivers saw the session resume with 2 minutes to go. Only a few were able to do a flying lap and among them the fastest was Pierre Gasly, who set the fastest time with the Alpine in 1’20″311. Second place for the Haas of Kevin Magnussen, 139 thousandths of a second behind.

Behind the top two, the gaps became wider, with Valtteri Bottas’ Sauber over 8 tenths behind, Lando Norris’ McLaren over 1 second behind and, just further back, Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin completing the top 5.

An untrue ranking, if we consider that, apart from the McLarens both in the top 9 positions, we find Carlos Sainz with Ferrari tenth, Leclerc 16th, Verstappen 17th and the two Mercedes just ahead of them. A useless session, which however will make the qualifications even more uncertain and exciting.