It looked like everything could be set for another best time by Max Verstappen at his home track, Zandvoort, which hosts the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix this weekend, but Lando Norris shattered this scenario thanks to the best time obtained in 1 ’11″330.

The McLaren driver, in the qualifying simulation done towards the middle of the session, beat the 2-times world champion and World Championship leader by 23 thousandths of a second, also showing a very interesting race pace.

McLaren, therefore, seems to be able to pick up where it left off, i.e. from the three consecutive podiums scored by Norris and Piastri in the last few outings before the summer break made during the month of August.

If McLaren proves to be strong, fast and competitive, Red Bull Racing is certainly no less. Verstappen gave up the best time this afternoon, but still sent important signals on race pace. His time – together with that of Lewis Hamilton – was the best of the afternoon, as if to mark the territory while not appearing at the head of Friday’s timesheets. Not surprisingly, the one that matters least of the weekend.

Williams looked forward to this weekend with anticipation. Zandvoort is one of the appointments where the Grove single-seaters due to their characteristics. Alexander Albon’s third time confirms how well the Williams can do. And even Logan Sargeant, only 12th, is still less than 4 tenths from his teammate and 6 from Lando Norris.

Mercedes seems to be able to have its say this weekend, with Lewis Hamilton authoring a good session both on the flying lap and on the race pace. George Russell did less well, 14th, but 3 tenths from Hamilton in a session in which everyone was very close to each other. Suffice it to say that Nico Hulkenberg, the last driver in the standings among those who managed to complete the full hour of practice, is 1″3 off the reference time set by Norris’ MCL60.

Good performance by Yuki Tsunoda, fifth with the AlphaTauri AT04 and 82 thousandths of a second behind Hamilton. The team from Faenza, like McLaren, finds itself having to judge the bittersweet session due to the good results of one driver and the lack of references from the other due to an accident that occurred just 10 minutes after the start of the session.

An afternoon to forget for Oscar Piastri and Daniel Ricciardo. The McLaren driver ended up against a wall on the banked turn 3, perhaps distracted by having found a Williams on the trajectory (on the inside). Piastri, on the track with Hard tyres, lost the rear of his single-seater and ended up crashing into the barriers of the banking bend.

A few seconds later, not warned in time by AlphaTauri of the accident involving Piastri, Daniel Ricciardo had chosen to approach the same corner from the outside, but found the damaged McLaren right on his trajectory and was forced to end up in the wall to avoid Plates. In short, in a few moments two single-seaters against the wall a few meters from each other which forced the marshals to show the first red flag of the session.

Both Piastri and Ricciardo got out of their respective single-seaters on their own feet, but AlphaTauri’s standard bearer seemed to have pain in his left arm even though the impact with the barriers didn’t seem so violent. It is no coincidence that he was taken to the hospital for the necessary checks. The two Australians ended the session in penultimate and in last place.

Even at Alpine the two riders achieved significantly different performances: Pierre Gasly sixth ahead of Sergio Perez with the second Red Bull RB19, while Esteban Ocon did not go beyond the 13th time behind Logan Sargeant and ahead of George Russell.

Aston Martin instead placed both of its drivers in the Top 10, with Lance Stroll eighth ahead of Fernando Alonso, tenth. Between the two is the first Alfa Romeo, that of Valtteri Bottas. The Finn is 22 thousandths behind the Canadian and preceded the 2-time world champion by 5 thousandths.

A day to forget for Ferrari, slow on the flying lap and also far behind in terms of race pace. Charles Leclerc set the 11th fastest time, while Carlos Sainz Jr. made his track debut in this round after handing over the wheel to reserve driver Robert Shwartzman in Free Practice 1, setting the 16th fastest time behind GuanYu’s Alfa Romeo Zhou.

Disturbing responses from the SF-23, especially on number 55. Sainz was the author of several runway exits, with obvious balancing problems. Leclerc did better on the flying lap, but the pace of the two Reds to date is disappointing to say the least. Ferrari could face one of the worst weekends of the year if things don’t change between now and tomorrow.

Big difficulties also for Haas, with Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg in fourth from last and third from last position. The American single-seaters, which follow the Ferrari philosophy having adopted the rear end of the SF-23, are in trouble just like the Reds. And this certainly cannot be a coincidence. The ranking is closed by Oscar Piastri and Daniel Ricciardo, authors of an accident a few moments away.