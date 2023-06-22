Vienna, Austria.- Jenson Button expected more from Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez at the Canadian Grand Prix, especially since one of his strengths is climbing steps but this time the capacity of the man from Guadalajara did not come to light and he settled for sixth place starting twelfth.

Days later, in a chat with ‘Planet 51’, the former world champion in 2009 and Sergio’s former team player at the McLaren team in 2013, commented that his seat is at risk at Red Bull Racing, not this 2023 season, but the next year that ends your contract.

“His seat is in jeopardy, though I don’t think for this year, but at the end of next year, who knows,” Jenson Button declared during promotion for his upcoming NASCAR race to be held in Chicago.

On the other hand, Checo Pérez appeared, accepting that there is a big difference with Max Verstappen, who has seen his last teammates, Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon, buried, so the Mexican must react as soon as possible if he does not want to lose any opportunity to continue with the Red Bulls.

«I have to feel sorry for ‘Checo’ Pérez, but they have been below average for three races in a row. There is no way to catch Max Verstappen in the drivers’ title, because he has escaped and the championship is practically his, “said the Briton.

Regarding the issue of Daniel Ricciardo, who stopped driving for McLaren and returned to Red Bull Racing as an ambassador, Jenson Button does not believe that he can occupy a place on the grid, but it does not take away from the line that they can go for one of his subsidiary, AlphaTauri.

«They have Daniel Ricciardo as an ambassador, but I don’t know if they are willing to put him in that seat. Another option would be someone from AlphaTauri, although I don’t know if it could be Nyck de Vries or Yuki Tsunona to move up to the Red Bull A-team,” he said.