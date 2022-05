Another weekend of motorsport not to be missed on Sky and streaming on NOW: F1 stops at Montmelò for the Spanish Grand Prix – where the W Series also takes to the track – while in Portugal, Superbike and World Rally Championship. From Thursday 19 to Sunday 22 May it will be another weekend not to be missed on Sky for all motorsport enthusiasts.

SPANISH GP PROGRAMMING, LIVE ON SKY SPORT F1, SKY SPORT UNO, STREAMING ON NOW AND IN LIGHT ON TV8:

Thursday 19th May

5.45 pm: Paddock Pass

Friday 20 May

9.25 am: free practice 1 F3

11.30 am: free practice 1 F2

1.30 pm: Paddock Live

2 pm: free practice 1 F1

3 pm: Paddock Live

3.15 pm: qualifying F3

4.45 pm: Paddock Live

5 pm: free practice 2 F1

6 pm: Paddock Live

18.25: qualifying F2

7.15 pm: W Series qualifying

8pm: Paddock Live Show

Saturday 21st May

10.55: Sprint Race F3

12.00: team press conference (deferred)

12.45 pm: Paddock Live

1 pm: free practice 3 F1

2 pm: Paddock Live

2.35pm: race W Series

3.15 pm: Paddock Live

4 pm: F1 qualifying

5.35 pm: Sprint Race F2

18.35: Paddock Live Show

Sunday 22nd May

10 am: Formula Race F3

11.30 am: Formula Race F2

1.30 pm: Drivers Parade

2 pm: Paddock Live

3 pm: F1 race

5pm: Paddock Live

5.30 pm: Paddock Live – #skymotori

7 pm: Race Anatomy

SUPERBIKE: THE ROUND D’ESTORIL LIVE ON SKY SPORT ACTION AND STREAMING ON NOW:

Friday 20 May

11.25 am: FP1 Superbike

15.55: FP2 Superbike

Saturday 21st May

10.40 am: Superpole Supersport 300

11.20 am: Superpole Supersport

12.05 pm: Superpole Superbike

13.35: Race 1 Supersport 300

2.45 pm: pre Superbike

3 pm: Race 1 Superbike

3.35 pm: post race

4.10 pm: Race 1 Supersport

Sunday 22nd May

11.45 am: pre-race

12.00: Superpole Race Superbike

12.20 pm: post race

13.25: Race 2 Supersport

2.45 pm: pre-race

3 pm: Race 2 Superbike

3.35 pm: post race

4.10 pm: Race 2 Supersport 300

THE PORTUGAL RALLY LIVE ON SKY SPORT ACTION AND STREAMING ON NOW:

Thursday 19th May

8 pm: Live Stage 1

Friday 20 May

8 pm: Live Stage 2

Saturday 21st May

8.30 am: Live Stage 3

9pm: Live Stage 4 (deferred)

10pm: Live Stage 5 (deferred)

Sunday 22nd May

9.30 am: Live Stage 6