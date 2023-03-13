F1, Rally, Sebring: Sky timetables

Another weekend of engines not to be missed on Sky and streaming on NOW is coming, with the second round of Formula 1, which stops in Saudi Arabia, where Formula 2 will also be raced. In addition, the third round of the World Rally Championship , in Mexico, and debut for the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship in Florida. From Thursday 16 to Sunday 19 March, the second stage of the 2023 F1 season, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, will be live exclusively. Thursday will immediately get underway with the drivers’ press conference, scheduled from 3.30pm. After free practice on Friday, the Formula 2 Sprint Race arrives on Saturday at 16.05 and the Formula 1 qualifying sessions, scheduled for 18. Sunday the F1 race is at 18, live on Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport 4K, streaming on NOW and delayed from 21.30 on TV8. This week on Sky also the World Rally Championship with the Rally of Mexico and the debut of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship, live from the USA. Rally kicks off in León, between 16 and 19 March, with four Live Stages scheduled on Sky Sport Arena, Sky Sport F1 and streaming on NOW. In Florida, on the other hand, on Friday 17 March it will be the turn of the WEC, which at 5pm will make its debut with the 1000 Miles of Sebring. Now in its 12th edition, the most important ever due to the presence of 7 manufacturers in the Hypercar class, the World Endurance Championship promises memorable races all over the world, also celebrating the centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans in a fascinating and attractive setting. Ferrari, Porsche, Cadillac, Peugeot, Glickenhaus and Vanwall chasing Toyota. Great show in LMP2 and GTE. Full live broadcast on Sky Sport channel 253, from 5 to 8 pm also on Sky Sport Arena.

F1, Sky programming and times 17-19 March

Thursday 16 March

3.30 pm: drivers press conference

5.45 pm: Paddock Live Pit Walk

Friday 17 March

11.50 am: F2 – Free Practice

2.15 pm: Paddock Live

2.30 pm: F1 – free practice 1

3.30 pm: Paddock Live

3.55 pm: F2 – Qualifying

5.45 pm: Paddock Live

6 pm: F1 – free practice 2

7 pm: Paddock Live

19.30: Team Principal press conference

8.15 pm: Paddock Live Show

Saturday 18 March

2.15 pm: Paddock Live

2.30 pm: F1 – free practice 3

4.05 pm: F2 – sprint race

5.15 pm: Paddock Live – #skymotori

5.30 pm: Paddock Live

6pm: F1 – qualifying (delayed on TV8 from 9.30pm)

7.15 pm: Paddock Live

7.45 pm: Paddock Live Show

Sunday 19 March

2.10 pm: F2 – race

4.30 pm: Paddock Live

6pm: F1 race (delayed on TV8 from 9.30pm)

8pm: Paddock Live

8.30 pm: Paddock Live – #skymotori

11pm: Race Anatomy

WRC: Sky programming and times 16-19 March

Night between Thursday 16 and Friday 17 March

3.00 am: Live Stage 1 (Sky Sport Arena and Sky Sport F1)

Saturday 18 March

5 pm: Live Stage 2 (Sky Sport 255)

11pm: Live Stage 3 (Sky Sport F1)

Sunday 19 March

7 pm: Live Stage 4 (Sky Sport Arena)

WEC: Sky programming and times 17-19 March

Friday 17 March

5pm: 1000 Miles of Sebring (full live coverage on Sky Sport 253, from 5pm to 8pm also on Sky Sport Arena and streaming on NOW).