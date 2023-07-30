Mercedes showed up at Spa-Francorchamps, home of the Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix, with a further evolution of the new bellies made their debut at the Monaco Grand Prix in May.

This highlighted how hard they are working in Brackley to try to find the most correct way possible to allow the team to finish second in the Constructors’ World Championship and Lewis Hamilton to take third place in the Drivers’ Championship.

The team’s expectations for this weekend were high, but Mercedes found themselves dealing with a more competitive Ferrari than expected. Charles Leclerc and the SF-23 occupied the third step of the podium, while Hamilton had to settle for finishing behind the Monegasque and – small satisfaction – with the fastest lap of the race.

“Today we struggled to get close to Leclerc’s times, they were too fast. Otherwise we would have managed to be closer. I did the best I could with the package we have. I’m trying to keep second place in the Constructors’ World Championship and third in the Drivers’ Championship , I can not do anything else”.

“The first part of our season had some good things. We’re not fighting for the win, but we’ve managed to make some progress, some steps forward. For my part, I’m very happy with my performances and I feel more at ease in the machine. But we have a problem that we have been carrying around for a long time. It will take very big steps to get the machine in the right direction”.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“I think it was a slow race, there wasn’t much to do. I simply wasn’t able to keep up with the cars in front of me. So in the end I was able to keep a few seconds behind the Ferrari, but I didn’t I could get close enough to do battle.”

“In the end I set the fastest lap of the race, it was a decent race. But today there were a lot of gusts and it was very difficult to keep the car on track.”

One of the negative news of the Mercedes weekend is the return of bouncing. The hopping that had been lessened between the end of last season and the start of this one reappeared at Spa and alarmed Hamilton.

“Mercedes doesn’t know what caused the W14 to bounce here at Spa and that’s a concern for me, but we’ll work on the data this week and try to figure out what to do before the next round.”

“To date, I don’t have many answers to give you on that. I know what I want and I’m working towards it. I’m just waiting for the day when we can get it.”