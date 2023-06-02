There Red Bull is running fast towards the two world titles: few in the paddock have any doubts about who will be able to graduate champion at the end of 2023. 6 world championship stagesbut the Austrian team based in Milton Keynes has stamped its clear mark on the championship, obtaining the 100% of wins and 4 shotguns. In the constructors’ standings, Red Bull has already doubled its immediate pursuer, Aston Martin (249-120) and among the drivers Max Verstappen took off, with 144 points, against 105 for teammate Sergio Perez and 93 for Fernando Alonso.

In particular, what Max Verstappen showed in qualifying at Monte Carlo, with a sensational last sector, made the superiority of driver and car even more evident. Helmut Marko he has only words of praise for his champion: “A few years ago I compared him to Senna and was laughed at. Little by little the know-it-alls of the time are running out of arguments. Max has grown not only as a driver, but also in personality. The incredible lap he did in qualifying in Monaco is close to that of Senna. Max is the best in every condition”.

Marko sinks Perez

Before the Principality race, the question was whether Perez would be able to extend his excellent schedule on street circuits. The accident in Q1, accompanied by a nightmare race, has removed all doubts. Helmut Marko was rather harsh on the Mexican, and he also renewed his criticisms in the interview with Oe24, when asked about the world struggle between its two riders: “It’s already finished. But in reality, Max never saw Perez as a serious threat.”

The Red Bull house consultant then continued, showing confidence – obviously – also for the Spanish Grand Prix: “Usually in Barcelona we are even stronger. Last year we had to fight with Ferrari, but they got it all wrong“. Marko later confided: “I’m sorry that there is less tension on the track. And indeed TV ratings on Sky are dropping drastically and should be watched carefully. In Austria, fortunately, we have an uninterrupted boom, as evidenced by ticket sales”.

The former Austrian driver had it for everyone: “Mercedes updates? Maybe they’ll fire a super rocket at the runway. It would be a huge leap if they could reach our level and then keep up with us. Ultimately we cannot be blamed for the other teams failing to develop their cars“.