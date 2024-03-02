F1 Bahrain, the drivers' standings after the first race

Pos. Pilot Team Points 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 26 2 Sergio Perez Red Bull 18 3 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 15 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 12 5 George Russell Mercedes 10 6 Lando Norris McLaren 8 7 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 6 8 Oscar Piastri McLaren 4 9 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 2 10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1 11 Guan Yu Zhou Sauber 0 12 Kevin Magnussen Haas 0 13 Daniel Ricciardo Racing Bulls 0 14 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls 0 15 Alexander Albon Williams 0 16 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 0 17 Esteban Ocon Alpine 0 18 Pierre Gasly Alpine 0 19 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 0 20 Logan Sargeant Williams 0

Max Verstappen with the Grand Chelem he begins 2024 with full points, 26, in a race dominated from the first to the last corner. Second place for Sergio Perez, who equals his 2023 result in Bahrain.

Third place for Carlos Sainz, very incisive today with a Ferrari that proved to be significantly better than Mercedes with the hard tires after having suffered a bit with the soft ones. Fourth was Charles Leclerc who had to deal with brake problems

They complete the points area George Russell, Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, Oscar Piastri, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, that is, the drivers of just five teams.