F1 Bahrain, the drivers' standings after the first race
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Team
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|26
|2
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|18
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|15
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|12
|5
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|10
|6
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|8
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|6
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|4
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|2
|10
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1
|11
|Guan Yu Zhou
|Sauber
|0
|12
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|0
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Racing Bulls
|0
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|0
|15
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|0
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|0
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|0
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|0
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|0
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|0
Max Verstappen with the Grand Chelem he begins 2024 with full points, 26, in a race dominated from the first to the last corner. Second place for Sergio Perez, who equals his 2023 result in Bahrain.
Third place for Carlos Sainz, very incisive today with a Ferrari that proved to be significantly better than Mercedes with the hard tires after having suffered a bit with the soft ones. Fourth was Charles Leclerc who had to deal with brake problems
They complete the points area George Russell, Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, Oscar Piastri, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, that is, the drivers of just five teams.
