The final Grand Prix of the 2022 World Championship, scheduled for Abu Dhabi, could be brought forward by a few hours due to an overlap with the football world championship to be held in Qatar. The problem concerning the two events, which will take place on November 20, is strictly economic in nature, and to maximize television revenues and audiences from both competitions, the Formula 1 Grand Prix could undergo a time change.

The Formula 1 race will start at 2 pm (Italian time), while the kick-off of the opening match of the World Cup will take place at 5 pm. Everything smooth, then? Not really. As the Spanish newspaper also pointed out SoyMotorthe risk is what the final of the racewith the podium and the celebrations for the official awarding of the titles, overlaps the opening ceremony of the event football. The latter was actually scheduled for Monday 21 November. But with an unusual choice, when you think about the importance of the competition, FIFA changed the calendars just three months later. The opening match will no longer be Senegal-Holland (which remains scheduled for November 21) but Qatar-Ecuador, under the explicit request of the host country.

Formula 1 could even race at the Saturdaybut the latter hypothesis seems less viable, considering that seven days before the teams will be in Brazil for the penultimate round of the season and that in the Yas Marina weekend they will also have to race Formula 2 for the grand finale.