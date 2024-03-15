Vienna, Austria.- The controversy in Red Bull Racing which involves the boss, Christian Hornerbegins to grow after the determination of the employee who reported it prior to the start of the season 2024 of Formula One.

After the decision of Austrian teamleaving acquitted to the British CEO of any accusation by confirming that the complaint was dismissed, the worker will not sit idly by and will appeal the result of the investigation

According to 'The Telegraph', the woman who denounced Christian Horner is gathering more information to counterattack so that Red Bull GmbH does not close the case.

Facing the Saudi Arabian Grand Prixinternational media reported that Red Bull Racing provisionally suspended the employee who accused Christian Horner for alleged 'misconduct'.

According to 'Daily Mail', the worker feels “betrayed” by the lack of support from the team. The tabloid explains that the woman is “dissatisfied” with the way in which the case of the oldest director of the ten teams that make up the company has been handled. F1, at the moment.

Despite following the protocol, the complainant was removed from her position in Red Bull Racing while Christian Horner He is acquitted and remains at the head of the team with a license in Austria.

The lady who reported Christian Horner is part of the 1,400 employees who Red Bull Racing counts in Milton Keynesbut his identity is unknown to date.

