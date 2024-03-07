Prior to the start of the 2024 season of the Formula 1Red Bull cleared Christian Horner After accusations of alleged inappropriate behavior, now the woman who denounced the head of the Austrian team has been suspended by the team, a situation that has generated some controversy.

International media have come out to reveal that Red Bull spoke with the woman who reported Horner and suspended her from her work for a time. Until now her name and position are unknown but because the investigation dismissed her claim, Red Bull was forced to disqualify her.

For now, it has not been announced how long he will have to spend without working, although this decision has also generated some criticism for the team, although they assure that they have their reasons.

Christian Horner with his wife | Photo: EFE

Currently in Red Bull there is a hunt for Horner, on the one hand there are those who want him to leave, although on the other hand there are those who defend him. Jos VerstappenMax's father, is one of the main people interested in Horner leaving his position so that his son can continue in the team.

At the moment there are no new instructions for Horner to be re-evaluated for continuity. He is expected to continue the rest of the season. In Bahrain He arrived accompanied by his wife and now in Saudi Arabia He also has the full support of his partner.