A second and a third place that boost morale, and allow us to further consolidate the third place in the Constructors and get even closer to Ferrari, but the awareness that in the race it is difficult to hope for anything more.

Mercedes left France with these certainties at the end of an eagerly awaited weekend that once again confirmed the shortcomings of the W13.

Despite the Paul Ricard track being free of bumps and with many fast corners, the cars entrusted to Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have never been able to fight for a victory that seemed within reach of the Brackley team on the eve.

In qualifying Hamilton closed with the fourth time and a gap of almost 9 tenths from Charles Leclerc, while Russell struggled more than his teammate, obtaining the sixth reference with 1 “ 2 of delay from the time trial signed by the Monegasque.

In the race, as often happens, things went differently. Mercedes managed to capitalize on Leclerc’s error, Sainz’s penalty and Sergio Perez’s difficulties for the entire weekend to finish on the second and third step of the podium for the first time this season.

A result that seemed unlikely on Friday, but which did not fully satisfy a Toto Wolff hungry for redemption.

“We miss the performance of the car on the single lap and the performance in the early stages of the stint,” said the Mercedes team principal when asked what the car’s weak points were at Paul Ricard. “There is something to understand, but second and third place are a good result. We, however, work tirelessly to win “.

“We have achieved important points in the championship and it is encouraging to be able to achieve these results on Sunday. But it is still very difficult for us to determine where we will arrive. We had the pace to fight with Perez but if Leclerc hadn’t retired we would have finished third and fourth ”.

George Russell, Mercedes W13, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Until Leclerc and Verstappen led the dances, Hamilton, author of a masterpiece start, faced the race alone in third place. When the Ferrari driver hit the wall, Lewis managed to gain second place without ever being able to worry the fully managed Red Bull driver.

“I think Lewis was able to stabilize the gap to five or six seconds in the first stint, but you have to be honest and say that in the second stint Max was just administering. There’s still a lot of lap time to catch up.”

This season Ferrari has scored zero points on several occasions for reliability problems. In Barcelona and Baku Charles Leclerc had to raise the white flag when he was in the lead due to power unit problems, while in Austria it was Carlos Sainz’s turn to abandon his F1-75 before the checkered flag.

Up to now, the Silver Arrows have not suffered any problems from the point of view of the power unit and Wolff took the opportunity to launch a dig in the direction of Maranello …

“Maybe we are racing too conservatively, it would be appropriate for us and Ferrari to find ourselves halfway between what we saw this year and what we saw last year. I think we have learned a lesson from last season: you can’t go down to compromises on reliability, and we have seen it with some of our competitors this year: you can be the fastest on the track, but if your car breaks down you don’t get any points. “