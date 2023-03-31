Pessimism? Maybe realism? Or just a good dose of pre-tactics? To find out, we’ll have to wait at least until the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix which will be staged at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack in Imola. What is certain is that Mercedes is eagerly awaiting the announced ‘B’ version of the today disappointing W14.

Also in Australia the current version of the 2023 single-seater with the three-pointed star is confirming itself as the third, perhaps fourth force in the line-up. Red Bull Racing and Aston Martin are in a better position thanks to two well-born single-seaters.

Ferrari is in a situation similar to that of Mercedes, although the concept with which the SF-23 was built is diametrically opposed to that of the W14. Mercedes AMG F1 team principal Toto Wolff said he was pleased with the progress he is seeing in the simulation and wind tunnel numbers.

The components that will upset the W14 look promising, but they won’t arrive before Imola. In short, the team will have to bite the bullet for at least another 3 grands prix.

“We’re making good steps forward, good developments, but then we’ll have to put them on track, seek confirmation of the numbers we’re seeing. Then, of course, we’ll also have to produce them. So I think we won’t see developments before Imola”.

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG, with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Beyond the satisfaction in seeing good numbers coming from the ‘B’ version of the W14, Wolff has decided to adopt a prudent strategy. Feet on the ground and few proclamations, so as to induce the Austrian manager to deny the possible complete recovery against Red Bull.

“We want to do things right, to do it in the right direction as we are doing. But we don’t expect miracles: we don’t expect to get pole with half a second ahead.”

“I rather think it will serve to consolidate our place in the fight with Ferrari and Aston Martin. It would already be a good step forward.”

Mercedes, therefore, will have to continue working with the material it has. It will be a question of refining the set-up, adapting it as best as possible to the needs of the riders, of the different tracks, but also in such a way as to make the most of the tires and score as many points as possible, clenching the teeth all the way to Imola.

“In the next three races we won’t have anything that will help us improve our performance. It will just be a matter of finding the best set-up and trying to put the tires in the best possible window to make them work at their best.”

“Everything became much clearer after the race in Bahrain. We were trying to make something work that we weren’t able to unlock. Now the path is clear and it won’t be easy. It will take time, but we know which direction to take ” concluded Wolff.