Toto Wolff is disappointed, and does nothing to mask his mood. “We were at six tenths last year, and we are at six tenths today,” underlines the Mercedes team principal, alluding to the results of qualifying for the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix and those concluded today.

The sixth and seventh positions obtained by George Russell and Lewis Hamilton are a disappointing result, and the time for the engineers who wanted to confirm the original concept of the 2022 W13 also on the W14 has run out.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W14 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“I don’t think this car will be able to be competitive in the end – clarified Wolff – we did everything possible over the winter months, but now it’s time to sit down with the engineers and clarify how to continue, what development direction to take for get back to being competitive and winning races. The goal shouldn’t be that of 2022, last year we made a good run-up and in the end we got some podiums and a victory”.

“I remain convinced that we can win races this season, but there are some important decisions we have to make. In the end, what matters is the time trial, and today it showed us that we are not competitive, we don’t have enough downforce.”

Mike Elliott, technical director of Mercedes, is in the dock Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Wolff’s message is clear, having tried to continue work on the basic concept of last year’s single-seater was a mistake, and now all possibilities will be examined, including those of reviewing some concepts from the competition.

Alonso is also between the two Mercedes and poleman Verstappen. “We can only take our hat off to what they’ve done – continued Wolff – they gained two seconds in six months and their car is half ours, considering the gearbox, engine and rear suspension, plus we also share the same wind tunnel. So we just have to recognize that they did a better job than us.”

“We know we don’t have a mechanical problem, otherwise Aston Martin would suffer too, the point is that we go well on the straight but we lose a lot of time in the fast corners”.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23: will the W14 become a copy of the Silverstone car? Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

In the Sakhir paddock, many are wondering if Mercedes will be able to get back up, and the general opinions are not very comforting. Then there are those who joke about it, recalling that after seeing an Aston Martin ‘copy’ of Mercedes in 2020, it will not be surprising if this year we will see exactly the opposite.