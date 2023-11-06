Last year Mercedes left Brazil with a one-two, a sensational result that months later Toto Wolff defined as a ‘perfect storm’, as it convinced the team’s technicians to continue with the technical concept that turned out to be far from successful. The Interlagos verdict was a lie, and twelve months later the Brackley team hopes the tradition continues. The Mercedes seen last weekend at Interlagos was too bad to be true, and Wolff’s words at the end of the race (which ended with Hamilton’s eighth place after Russell’s retirement) were very harsh, probably the most severe never heard from the team principal (and shareholder) of the team.

“Totally shocking, unacceptable to all of us. We are an adequate structure, a solid team, but what we saw today didn’t seem like it. Interestingly, in three consecutive races we achieved two second positions at the end of races in which we were competitive, and a week later we were not. As far as I’m concerned this was the worst weekend of the last 13 years.”

What was disconcerting in the two races held by Mercedes at Interlagos was the poor management of the tires despite a high aerodynamic load which made the car very slow on the straights. Wolff confirmed the rumors that emerged yesterday, namely that the setup problem was based on a high height, a conservative choice due to Hamilton’s disqualification in Austin, but he went further. “Yes, we raised the car too much, but this wasn’t the only reason that justifies an absolutely negative weekend in terms of performance. There’s something wrong on a mechanical level, it’s not the adjustment of the rear wing and it can’t be the height alone, because we’re talking about a millimeter or two.”

After the sprint race, Mercedes also evaluated the possibility of intervening on the setup of the single-seaters starting from the pit lane. “We thought about it – admitted Wolff – but the objective was to bring home as many points as possible, and it was probably right to start from the grid. It must also be considered that we didn’t know exactly where to intervene, because there is probably a much bigger problem.”

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images Toto Wolff, Team Principal of Mercedes-AMG

The only flash of optimism from Wolff came when the discussion touched on 2024. “At least today we had confirmation that we had made the right decision when we launched a car for next season that was very different from the current one, the current car has had a development that has consisted of patching up something that isn’t right.”

The bonus guaranteed by the fifteen world titles won between 2014 and 2021 has ended. Last year no member of the team was questioned, but now the scenario is different. Mike Elliott’s departure and James Allison’s full-time return is just the tip of a much larger iceberg. Over the years, Mercedes has lost several men who contributed to the golden cycle, but it seemed immune to backlash. Now, however, the track says otherwise, a strong response will be needed in 2024 so as not to call into question even those who until two years ago were the most solid pillars of the entire Formula 1 paddock.