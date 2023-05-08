The 2023 Miami Grand Prix is ​​now history. Mercedes, like the rest of the world champion circus, is already aiming for the next appointment, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari in Imola. However, the Emilia-Romagna round of Formula 1 will be very important for the Brackley team, because it will make the debut of such an important number of innovations as to think of a B version of the W14.

For several weeks, the leaders of the multi-world champion team have understood the need to change direction linked to their single-seater. Since the tests, the W14s have proved inadequate to expectations, being an evolution of the already disappointing W13.

In Brackley they immediately set to work to create a different car, with the specific intention of changing things. Toto Wolff, however, puts his hands forward: from the renewed W14 it is not expected that he will suddenly find so much more performance.

“We have to manage our expectations, because we will be bringing an upgrade package to Imola which will consist of new suspension parts, bodywork and other things.”

“But in my 15-year Formula 1 career I’ve never seen something introduced that suddenly unlocks half a second of performance. So I highly doubt that will happen to us this year.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“What I expect, however, is that some variables be removed from the table that lead us not to understand the single-seater. I hope that we can arrive at a more stable base and that we can see what the starting point is and what can do from there”.

Wolff then went into greater detail regarding the new features that will arrive and will be mounted on the W14s at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack in Imola, home of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

“We are introducing new bodywork, new underbody and new front suspension, which is quite important. It is quite a large operation. A large intervention. There will be a lot to learn and look for correlation from virtual simulations, where our time on the lap it’s good”.

It therefore seems that Mercedes’ intention is to understand if the new base is good enough to be able to represent the starting point for next year’s single-seater.

“For this reason, the update we are bringing will help us define the direction to take for next year and understand the various areas that we believe may play a role in why the car is so poisonous to drive.”