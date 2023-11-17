F1, Wolff snaps at the manhole controversy in Las Vegas: “It was only FP1”

The Mercedes team principal did not appreciate the criticism directed at the organizers of the Las Vegas GP after the accident that damaged Sainz’s Ferrari, canceled FP1 and postponed the start of free practice 2 by two hours

The manhole cover that heavily damaged Carlos Sainz's Ferrari in the first free practice sessions of the Las Vegas GP and forced the organizers to delay the start of FP2 by two hours has reignited the debate. Is it right that Formula 1 races its third grand prix in the United States on such a fast street circuit with these characteristics? Was such a tacky show (but still perfectly suited to the context) like the one staged on Wednesday evening really necessary to present the drivers – Verstappen confessed to feeling "like a clown" – to the public? A controversy on which everyone (in the paddock as well as at home) has now formed their own opinion and which the accident that canceled free practice 1 after less than ten minutes of activity has further fuelled. It is inevitable, therefore, that for a Frederic Vasseur who is understandably annoyed by what happened, there is a Toto Wolff who instead defends the organization of Liberty Media.

WOLFF SPEAKS — In the usual press conference of the team principals, the boss of the Mercedes pit wall denied that the manhole problem is a bad impression for Formula 1: "Nothing happened. It's only Thursday afternoon, we had a free practice session which was cancelled. But the manhole will be sealed and no one will talk about it anymore starting tomorrow. To think otherwise is totally ridiculous! They're just FP1s, how can we speak badly of an event that, instead, sets new standards from so many points of view? We're talking about a fucking manhole that went up, which actually happened in the past. It's nothing, it's just FP1! You have to give credit to the people who organized this grand prix, taking our sport to a level of greatness that it has never had in the past."