The verbal fireworks set off by Toto Wolff during the week are gradually going out, hour after hour. Today, during the first track day of the Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay, the Mercedes team principal corrected his statements which stung the Red Bull leaders.

Two weeks ago Wolff made statements to Sky Sports F1 regarding the records of Max Verstappen and the Milton Keynes team: “Our situation is a little different [dalla loro] because we had two pilots [Lewis Hamilton e Nico Rosberg] who fought among themselves.”

“I don’t know if Verstappen is interested in records. It’s not something that, for me, is important. Those numbers aren’t. They’re something you can read on Wikipedia, but nobody reads them.”

Today, as mentioned, different words came from Mercedes’ Austrian manager: “It wasn’t the smartest thing to say.”

“Obviously when you look at the circumstances and the comments, it makes you think, ‘Was that the smartest thing I could have said?’ The answer is probably no. But it’s always been my way of thinking and something I learned from Niki. Niki gave up his trophies to get a free car cleaning.”

“You won’t find that much memorabilia even in my circles, because we’ve never been interested in certain types of records.”

“Formula 1 is a meritocracy and I have often said over the course of this year that only the best win titles and you have to recognize the great work done by those who manage to win. And in the end they will take home two more titles and it’s something very important. The best driver, in the best car, wins the World Championship”, concluded Wolff.