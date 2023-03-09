After making consistent progress in the latter part of a troubled 2022 season, Mercedes were hoping to close the gap on Red Bull and Ferrari, but instead found themselves further adrift in the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Brackley team has chosen to keep faith with their construction philosophy, without abandoning the “zeropods” concept, even if some modifications have been made to find greater load and better cleaning of the flows.

Despite the profuse work on the single-seater, thanks also to some important corrections to the bottom that made it possible to reduce porpoising, this was not enough to take the step forward that the team hoped for. Mercedes exited the 2023 season-opening GP as the fourth force of the weekend, not only behind Ferrari, but also just behind Aston Martin in both qualifying and the race.

Over the long distance, the margin compared to Sainz did not seem so large, especially with the hard tyre, but Hamilton was able to resist Fernando Alonso, who was busy in his comeback towards the podium behind both Red Bulls. The seven-times world champion’s teammate, George Russell, couldn’t go beyond sixth place, being beaten by Lance Stroll in the other AMR23.

The unsatisfactory Bahraini weekend had prompted team boss Toto Wolff to admit that the Brackley team would have to abandon the W14 concept, underlining his doubts about whether “this package could be competitive”.

As specified by technical director Mike Elliott, however, the Stella team is already planning corrective measures for the next races, initially scheduled for the Imola stage, but which could also be brought forward.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

After the Sakhir race, Lewis Hamilton made no secret of his disappointment, telling BBC 5 Live that the team hadn’t “listened” to his suggestions on the 2023 car: “Last year I told them some things, I said the problems who were there with the car.”

“I’ve driven a lot of cars in my life, so I know what a car needs and doesn’t need. And I think it’s a matter of responsibility.”

“It’s about admitting and saying, ‘Yeah, you know what? We didn’t listen to you. It’s not like it was before and we have to work.'”

Despite these hints of frustration from the seven-times world champion, Wolff insisted the team keep its united spirit and that his strong relationship with Hamilton remained intact despite another difficult start to the championship.

“Lewis’ situation you heard on the radio. He is an integral part of the team, he supports it and we are all united and I don’t think that will change just because the startup [della stagione] it was bad,” said the Mercedes team principal.

Toto Wolff, Lewis Hamilton Photo by: Monster Energy

“With him we have won eight constructors’ championships and six drivers’ championships and the ratio is always the same.”

Hamilton has repeatedly stated that his intention would be to continue in Formula 1 beyond 2023, continuing his adventure with Mercedes which has now lasted since the Briton was 13 years old. For Wolff, however, the renewal of English is not a priority at the moment.

“As transparent as we are about how we need to transform the car, there’s no need to talk about the driver situation in 2024,” he replied when asked if the team had a plan B in case Hamilton decides to make a change. air.

“It’s too early, we have to push everyone in the same direction, the riders, the engineers, all the management, instead of throwing in the towel. We never have and we won’t.”

“We just have to dig deeper than we have done so far and provide both drivers with a car they can fight with,” added Wolff.