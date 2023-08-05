On the occasion of the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest, Red Bull presented a significant package of updates, the second of the season after the one brought to Baku during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend.

The most evident aspect concerned the sides, above all in the area of ​​the inlet of the radiators, revised from a dimensional point of view to leave more space for the underlying undercut. Similarly, the tray has also been modified, with the most advanced part raised to convey the air flow in a different way. Further innovations have been introduced in the area of ​​the front brake ducts and the bottom.

An answer also to all the packages brought by their opponents during the season, with Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren who have significantly changed their car to get back on top, going in some ways in the direction dictated by the Anglo-Austrian team. Just in Hungary and Belgium, two very different tracks in terms of characteristics, then came some of the most overwhelming victories of the season, with more than half a minute ahead of the closest rival team.

The revised mouths of the RB19 Photo by: George Piola

Analyzing the first half of the season and the last rounds, the Mercedes Team Principal, Toto Wolff, explained that Verstappen’s dominance is undoubted, with an overwhelming superiority for his opponents, even for those who, just like the Star, have revolutionized the own project to try to close the gap. However, compared to the period of dominance of the Brackley team, according to Wolff there are differences.

“I don’t know if our dominance was similar or less, because I think there were years where we did it the same way, but at least we had two cars fighting each other. So there was some fun for everyone. , but at the moment it’s not like that”, said the Team Principal, referring to the fact that Verstappen crushed the internal competition, while from 2014 to 2016 Mercedes saw the fight between Hamilton and Rosberg, which on two occasions ended up in last GP of the year.

Beyond the mere track result, Wolff is convinced that the latest update brought by Red Bull has once again widened the advantage over its pursuers: “It is what it is and I often say that it is a meritocracy and it is up to us to react. Did we expect this gap? Certainly not. I think with the latest update step, it seems like they have another advantage that they’ve been able to take advantage of. But, again, it makes me think we just have to put in the effort and do the best job we can.”

Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19 Photo by: Erik Junius

Red Bull have won all 12 races they have contested so far this season, breaking the record for consecutive victories ever set by a single team. At the beginning of the year, George Russell himself had made no secret of his fears that, in terms of pure performance, Red Bull had the potential to be the first team in history to win every race during the season.

Although the top management of the team have previously rejected this hypothesis, emphasizing how unlikely this was due to the comeback of the opponents and the possible unforeseen events in the race, Helmut Marko has now admitted that it could be a dream come true.

“If you think logically, then no [perché molte cose possono andare storte durante un singolo weekend di gara]. But we never thought we could win the first 12 races too, so why not do it now?” added the Milton Keynes team adviser.