Michael Andretti’s attempt to enter the circus by expanding his business met with strong opposition from most of the current 10 participants in the series.

Teams are tired of having to split the F1 prize pool with another competitor and believe the current $ 200 million fund is not enough, as the value of owning an F1 car has increased significantly since it was set that price, due to the growing global interest in the sport and the budget cap.

However, pending the entry of Audi, the Mercedes team principal admitted that at the marketing level the German manufacturer would be better suited as the 11th team than Andretti, even though the American company has become an active global power in IndyCar. Formula E, Extreme E and Australian Supercars.

Asked about the uncertainty surrounding the Andretti team’s situation, and whether Audi’s entry would change the perspective of existing teams, Wolff said: “I think anyone who joins as 11th team needs to show how creative they can be. for the company “.

“Andretti is a great name and I think he has done exceptional things in the United States. But this is sport and business, and we need to understand what he can give us.”

“If a company or an international and multinational group enters F1 and can show that it will spend a lot of dollars on activation and marketing in various markets, it is obviously a completely different value proposition for all the other teams.”

Michael Andretti, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman Andretti Autosport Photo by: Andreas Beil

Wolff also argues that F1 wants to continue to increase its value in the coming years and believes that every new competitor must contribute to this process.

“With 10 seats it is always hoped that the value will increase. Certainly it will not happen by giving new ones to people who cannot increase the overall value of Formula 1”.

In addition to Audi, Porsche, the sister brand of the VW Group, is also close to agreeing a significant shareholding and engine supply agreement with Red Bull Racing starting in 2026, when the new engine rules of the F1.

Meanwhile, Red Bull’s current motorsport partner Honda, which has officially left F1 but is still working with the Milton Keynes-based firm, is considering returning to F1 in 2026, when the sport switches to sustainable fuels and a simplified hybrid system.