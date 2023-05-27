The Mercedes W14 B made its debut yesterday, in the first two free practice sessions of the Monaco Grand Prix, the seventh round of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship and all attention – or almost – was directed to it.

New bellies. ‘From zero to hero‘ they would say in Brackley. Passing therefore from the philosophy of flat bellies to round, wide shapes seen since last year on many competing single-seaters. But also new front suspension and a new bottom.

A revolution in full Mercedes style, that is large in size, but necessary to try to recover a year or more of errors of evaluation and results comparable to the wrong philosophy choices.

However, Monaco is certainly not one of the best tracks to understand the potential of a car which, in fact, is almost entirely new. George Russell wanted to underline this immediately, yesterday he appeared to be in much more difficulty than Lewis Hamilton as evidenced by the results of the two obtained at the end of Free Practice 2.

The former Williams was 12th, while the 7-time world champion managed to get into the top. “What’s new? We almost forgot about it. We’ll be fully working on it starting next weekend,” said Russell.

Hamilton, on the other hand, immediately praised the work done by the Brackley engineers: “I’m happy we managed to keep the car on track for them. And I think we got a lot of data. I mean, it’s not the right place to test the updates, but overall the car gave me a good feeling. Obviously it was a bit of a shame, we’re not as close as I’d hoped at the end of the session, but the improvements are making themselves felt.”

To these words were added the declarations of Toto Wolff. The Mercedes team principal spoke exclusively to Motorsport.com, giving his impression of the performance of the W14 Bs.

“It’s difficult in Monaco, really difficult to judge. But at least we haven’t seen any negative behavior from the car.”

“In the end, I’ve never heard a rider say that he’s happy in Monaco. I think he’s always on the razor’s edge. We saw it with Sainz [finito a muro nel corso del secondo turno di prove libere, ndr]. So there’s not much to say about the news, but we’re definitely heading in the right direction.”

“I’m hugely proud of the team. The whole bodywork is different, the front suspension is different, the underbody is different. An amazing job has been done by everyone in Brackley, and now this is our new baseline. We’ll have to start to work from here”.

Wolff then drew up a performance balance after the first free practice. Mercedes seems to be able to be competitive on the flying lap, even to compete for the top positions with Red Bull, Ferrari and Aston Martin. But the RB19s continue to have a good margin on the race pace, also the result of high-level tire management.

“I think Mercedes is quite close to the best over the flying lap, but on the race pace you can see the cars that have performance and have less degradation. Red Bull has certainly done a great job.”