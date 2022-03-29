Last week a missile attack that targeted an Aramco oil plant, located 20 km away from the Jeddah track, cast doubt on the smooth running of the Saudi Arabian GP.

F1 held talks with all interested parties to ensure their safety throughout the weekend, but after the usual Friday briefing there was a long meeting between the drivers, lasting 4 hours, during which they are doubts and concerns emerged.

Despite the rifts between those who were in favor of continuing the weekend and those who were against, in the end the program went on as planned.

Immediately after the end of the race Toto Wolff declared that no pressure was put on the drivers by the team principals to convince them to get on track.

“There was no pressure from us. We only had some good discussions, but perhaps it was perceived differently from the outside ”.

“In the end we had an amazing show and I think this is what the sport should do.”

“In all honesty I have been here for the past five years and have seen a change, but there is still a lot to do.”

The flames caused by the missile attack Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

After the meeting on Friday evening, the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association released a statement highlighting the concerns of the drivers, and some members of the association asked to talk about the future of the Saudi Arabian GP immediately after the weekend of competition.

Stefano Domenicali wanted to highlight how Formula 1 was not deaf to the perplexities expressed, but he also underlined how the category is playing a very important role in the modernization of the country.

On Saturday, Toto Wolff then declared how Formula 1 has the merit of turning a spotlight on the issues of Saudi Arabia.

“Do Saudi Arabia and some of the countries in the Middle East share the same values ​​and culture as we do in Europe? No”.

“However, by coming to race here, we can turn the spotlight on these issues and make these countries become a better place. I prefer to come here and have this role rather than not being there and not addressing the problems “.