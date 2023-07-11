Silverstone was the scene of McLaren’s rebirth, with Lando Norris giving the Woking-based team its first podium of the season and, also thanks to Oscar Piastri’s fourth place, the team reached fifth place in the Constructors’ World Championship, overtaking Alpine.

The MCL60s impressed in mid- and high-speed cornering. All this thanks to the considerable package of innovations created by the team and introduced by the Austrian Grand Prix. The improvements compared to the beginning of the season have been enormous, evident and surprising.

In one fell swoop, the MCL60s managed to get behind the single-seaters who sailed several seconds ahead for the entire first half of the season. At the end of the British Grand Prix, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff commented on the exploits of the British team in a positive way, above all for the evidence with which the current regulation allows – those in possession of a good number of hours to spend in the wind tunnel – to make very significant improvements to the point of moving from the bottom of the grid to the top positions.

“We have seen the resurgence of McLaren, which at the beginning of the year was not competitive. This is good news, because it means that if the right decisions are made, the car can make a huge leap in quality.”

“On the other hand, I don’t know what happened to Aston Martin and Ferrari, who took a step back. Overall, however, I think this result is normal and solid. I’m happy for Lewis’ podium. Third place and George’s fifth are fine, but I certainly wouldn’t rate them superior.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

“The reason why it’s exciting to see McLaren get back to form is that it’s possible, over the course of a season, with much longer wind tunnel time [del nostro]make updates that can completely change the performance of the car”.

“And we’re not talking about 2 tenths more or less, but about a second. And this is good for the sport, it’s good that the right things are done. We’ve seen it with Aston Martin year after year and We’ve seen that with McLaren during the year and I like that.”

Wolff underlined that McLaren’s increased number of hours to be used in the wind tunnel certainly played an important role, but that it wasn’t the only incisive factor in this unexpected rebirth of the team led by Andrea Stella.

“By this I don’t mean that McLaren’s performance has only come from having more wind tunnel time. this performance in Budapest, which is obviously a very different track to Silverstone.”

“But it’s always about marginal gains. If you have 20% more time in the wind tunnel and you gain 2 seconds in a year, 20% means 4 tenths. So if you have 4 or 5 tenths more performance, this will always help. But you still need to have the ‘right’ new parts, which work. You need to design them well, mount them on the single-seaters, correlate them with the gallery and the simulations. So chapeau”. concluded Wolff.