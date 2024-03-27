Mercedes finds itself having to face several problems at the start of the 2024 season. First of all, the lack of competitiveness shown by the W15 in the first three outings. But for the House of the three-pointed star there is not only the present.

Indeed, the future is even more tempting. And for several reasons. The announcement made by Lewis Hamilton, with which he let the world know that from 2025 he will race for Ferrari, made a seat in Mercedes available starting from next season. To date, the team directed by Toto Wolff is the only one to have a seat available among the top teams (excluding Perez's current seat in Red Bull).

Over the last few hours, Wolff gave an interview to Fox Sports Australia, speaking openly about his interest in Max Verstappen. The situation in Red Bull triggered and made heavy by the Horner case could be the fuse that triggers the whirlwind of seats that has already started, in reality, with the choice made by Hamilton.

Verstappen is the number 1 choice for the Brackley team, and this is now clear. Toto Wolff underlined this again, with the precise intention of putting further pressure on his rivals from Milton Keynes, but also to work alongside the Dutch driver's entourage and pave the way for his arrival at Mercedes. Wolff thinks that Max, sooner or later, is destined to wear the silver suit. The question, however, is: when will it happen?

“Max is extraordinary, but right now we would give him a car that is difficult to drive and to set up. I would like to say to him: 'This is a car that you could drive because it is also fast,'” the Austrian manager told the Australian broadcaster.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“Lewis' decision (to go to Ferrari in 2025, ed.) was made very quickly and early in the season. Now I really want to take the time necessary to make the choices, without rushing anything. We have a free seat and we are the only ones, among the top teams, to have one for next season. Unless Max decides to leave Red Bull. At that point we would no longer have a free seat.”

“There are a few drivers who are really interesting for us and they range from a really young talent (Andrea Kimi Antonelli) to others who really have a lot of experience. We won't decide over the next few weeks or months. I want to continue monitoring the market “.

It's no secret that in the past Toto Wolff tried to take Max and include him in the Mercedes youth program. But Red Bull's determination and plans for the Dutchman prevailed: immediately in Formula 1 and, after just one season, he moved to Red Bull in place of the relegated Danill Kvyat, even winning on his debut, at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix.

“We already had the opportunity to try to sign him. It happened while Max was racing in the European FIA F3. We met his father Jos, with whom I have an excellent relationship, in my home in Vienna. At that time I didn't have the means to immediately guarantee him a seat in Formula 1. Jos told me that Red Bull, however, had the opportunity to do it right away with Toro Rosso. And that's how it went. After a season in Faenza he took over from Daniil Kvyat in the middle of the following season. And now we see a 3 times world champion”.

Toto Wolff and Jos Verstappen were seen talking closely already after Bahrain, when the Horner case filled the pages of newspapers and specialized sites. It's clear that Wolff is serious: to replace Hamilton it is necessary to take one of the best, if not the best.

“Taking Max would be like closing a circle. It's that kind of union that has to happen, has to become reality. But we don't know when it will happen. Max is our first choice. Let's all see what his performance level is. But I certainly wouldn't want to discard the others we have on the list”, concluded Wolff.