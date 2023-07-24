On the Budapest track, Max Verstappen took his seventh consecutive victory, also hitting the twelfth success in a row for Red Bull, which represents another record in the short – but successful – history of the Milton Keynes team.

Starting from the second box, the Dutchman overtook Lewis Hamilton at the start, who had instead started from pole position, then trimming more than 33 seconds off the driver behind him, Lando Norris. Given the current level displayed by Verstappen aboard the RB19, the Mercedes Team Principal believes that the rest of the competition is in a situation where it is like battling a Formula 2 car against a top-class one.

Speaking of the double world champion’s victory at the Hungaroring, by one of the biggest margins so far this season, Wolff told Sky Sports: “It’s meritocracy. We will fight to win races and championships, but today you saw the pace that Max had, and you could already see it in Friday’s long runs. That’s where they are. It’s like us racing a Formula 2 car against a Formula 1 car. They did the best job. Within the rules, they did the best job.”

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“Max finished 33 seconds ahead, probably managing most of the time. It’s a bitter reality. But as I said before, it’s a meritocracy, as long as you’re moving within the regulations, so, you know, overall they’ve done a better job, and we just have to acknowledge that.”

Hamilton then finished the race in fourth position, while team-mate George Russell managed to climb up to sixth place thanks to a good comeback from the back of the grid, even overtaking the two Ferraris. Clearly there was an important difference in terms of performance between qualifying and the race for the W14, partly predictable, exactly as happened last season, but Wolff also wanted to pay homage to Hamilton’s strength over the flying lap.

“I think yesterday was clearly a mega lap from Lewis. We made a mistake with George in qualifying. I think we had the second fastest car today, if you look at the lap time profile and also George’s position. But we weren’t able to monetize it. But having said that, you see where Verstappen is running and that has to be the target, but at the moment it’s far away.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“I think we had the second fastest car today, but the result doesn’t prove it. We can say that, in theory, we have the second fastest car, but we didn’t take advantage of it today. And this is disappointing overall. We need to understand how we could have done better. You can see that George has come from far away, overtaking the Aston Martins and beating the Ferraris. So we need to analyze it.”

Wolff added that Hamilton lost out not only because of the bad start, but also because Mercedes potentially got their tire management wrong fearing excessive degradation: “The start definitely played a role, but you know it can happen. Maybe we also used the tires very carefully, maybe too much, and you can see the lap time difference towards the end.”

“I think we made up 15 seconds, and we were 1.9s or so away from Perez and only four seconds away from Lando. I think we actually had them.”