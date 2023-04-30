Last Thursday, on the eve of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc had already stated that he was exclusively focused on Ferrari. But, in sports, never say never.

“For now, I’m completely focused on the project I’m pursuing today: Ferrari. As I said, I have full faith and I’m hopeful for the future, then we’ll see. My commitment to Ferrari is total. And I love Ferrari It has always been a dream for me to be in this team. And my main priority is to win the world championship with the team.”

The rumors about a possible change of shirt by the Monegasque have followed one another during this week and, with the announcement of the farewell of Laurent Mekies (he will be the new AlphaTauri team principal from next season in place of Franz Tost), accentuated the drafts.

To mitigate them were also the words of Toto Wolff. The team principal and managing director of Mercedes AMG Formula 1 said in fact that he had not had contact with Charles in a future perspective. Mercedes is committed to preparing a contract, but it is that of Lewis Hamilton.

“Nobody questions Leclerc’s abilities. He’s a good guy. The only time I spoke to him was when we discussed where the gate was in Melbourne when we had to go to catch our plane. There were no other contacts. I think he is 100% involved and loyal to Ferrari. And he also has a contract. At the same time we are fully involved and committed to renewing the contract with Lewis.”

George Russell, Mercedes F1 W14, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Wolff then shifted his attention to the duel first on the track, and then verbally, which took place yesterday during and after the Baku Sprint Race between Max Verstappen and George Russell. The Austrian manager blessed these on-track comparisons and heated exchanges of opinion: all this leads to further entertainment on and off the track. However, the Dutch dig arrived on time with a sibylline sentence that also involved Lewis Hamilton.

“First of all, these exchanges are good entertainment. But I also think it was a racing situation. Max was trying to hold on on the outside, it’s never an easy position. They touched and yes, Max had a considerable hole in his broadside. This is not optimal and it is understandable that they are angry. On the other hand, however, George has defended a position. And it is clear that they will do it again. It is not the first time they have found themselves in a situation like this”.

“I think Max races differently than usual only against Lewis. But among the riders of the same generation they’re all fierce, they’ve known each other forever and very well. That’s why I said they found themselves in this situation for the first time at 10 years. So it’s just a race.”

“Everyone is angry when they lose. If your teammate is winning and you finish third and unperforming in the car because you have a big hole, you are absolutely angry. Each of them vents differently: the important thing is to be authentic. That’s good. Max is quite blunt. He’ll probably forget about it an hour later. That’s okay,” concluded Wolff.