Starting from this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, the FIA ​​has decided to introduce new measures with the aim of preventing teams from performing tricks with the flexibility of the wings.

While it is unclear what impact the changes will have on any individual team, the prospects of a drastic shake-up to the order have been played down by senior figures in the paddock. There were those who suggested that one of the teams most affected could be Aston Martin and Toto Wolff is curious to understand what the impact will be.

“It will be interesting. I think with Aston Martin we saw that they took a step back with the winger that moves less, but I don’t know the details. Let’s wait and see. I don’t know who is exploiting them to a greater extent than the others, but maybe if Red Bull was half a second slower all of a sudden, that would be nice, but I don’t think that will be the case,” Wolff said.

FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis doesn’t expect a particularly big impact on the standings.

“I don’t think there will be big changes. Compared to other interventions done in the past, I don’t expect revolutions. These are medium-low level interventions and, for this reason, the teams are not shouting and have accepted the changes quite well” , Tombazis said.

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO of Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Michael Potts / Motorsport Images

Williams’ head of vehicle performance, Dave Robson, said the scale of the FIA’s demands was likely to stimulate the work of all the teams, hoping for some impact on the teams.

“I think the way the directives are written is clearly targeted at specific things that the FIA ​​have seen, so they must have an impact on certain teams,” he explained.

“Overall we don’t think it affects us much. There’s a little bit of work to do on our funds, but from a winger’s point of view it’s not a big deal. So yeah, hopefully it slows some people down.”