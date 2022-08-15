In the final race of last year’s F1 season, Lewis Hamilton looked set to clinch his eighth world title after dominating most of Yas Marina’s race.

However, things turned upside down when a safety car was triggered in the closing stages of the race after Nicholas Latifi crashed his Williams.

During the restart, the then race director Michael Masi did not follow the correct procedures, selectively allowing only a few lapped drivers to double and then restarting the race one lap earlier than it should have been according to the regulations.

This allowed Max Verstappen, who had made a pit stop and mounted fresh tires, to overtake Hamilton and secure the victory that allowed him to take his first world title.

Mercedes initially filed a complaint about the result and seemed intent on taking the matter to court, but eventually backed off in the interest of the sport.

The FIA ​​has launched an in-depth investigation into the incident and Masi has been shelved as part of a review of the way F1 races are run. However, Wolff admitted that he had a hard time forgetting what happened.

When asked in an exclusive interview what his current reflections on what happened in Abu Dhabi are, Wolff said: “I think about it every day. But I accepted that Max won the championship, because he is a champion who deserves it. he got “.

“How it turned out, look, I think I have important values ​​such as fairness, and in particular sporting fairness, and that’s what gave birth to my love for sport. Unfortunately, on that particular day, this value was kicked. “

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes AMG Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

While many questions remain about what really happened that day in the direction of the race, especially since it recently emerged that Masi has signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to never talk about it, the FIA ​​has tried to draw a dividing line between the events.

But this year there have been constant questions about the consistency of the new race control structure, as well as the approach and attitude of the new FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Reflecting on Ben Sulayem’s work so far, Wolff said some difficulties were inevitable given the change in approach he was trying to make.

“I think Mohammed Ben Sulayem has shown his approach with the way he makes decisions. Each personality has its own characteristics, and I think that the main goal is always to be transparent, then you have to provide for good management, and it is what I’ve seen so far, “he said.

“There will be obstacles along the way, Mohammed’s organization has yet to settle into some role, but I’m happy with how it’s progressing.”

“They are open-minded, they are not opinionated, and as far as I’m concerned they are transparent, honest and have integrity,” he concluded.