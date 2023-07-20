Mercedes arrives in Hungary with mixed feelings, between fluctuating competitiveness and doubts about the possibility of competitiveness of the package in Magyar land. At Silverstone, the German team fought with Ferrari for the role of third force behind McLaren, focusing on a strategy that paid off, thus allowing it to conquer the podium with Lewis Hamilton.

The Brackley team probably expected something more from the British appointment, especially in terms of performance, so much so that it had defined it as the best opportunity to appear at the top of the standings.

“It was a mixed first half of the year, but we can take several advantages. At Silverstone we overtook our closest competitors. On race day we performed well. We managed to get on the podium and extend our lead on third position in the championship. However, the order varies almost every weekend. We have to keep improving our performance if we want to close the gap to the leaders and fight for victories,” said Toto Wolff.

Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO, Mercedes-AMG Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“Several teams have made important progress recently. This has led some teams to fight with us, especially McLaren. It has been impressive and encourages us to think that we too can continue to gain. We are excited about this challenge.”

Before the summer break, with attention already moving towards the 2024 project, there are still two rounds: the one in Hungary and the one in Belgium, two completely different Grands Prix. The Hungaroring track is narrow and winding, where it’s important to have good traction but also a lot of precision from the front, in order to tackle the sections in succession that characterize the second sector.

Surprisingly, a year ago the first pole position of the year for the W13 arrived in Hungary, as well as George Russell’s first success in qualifying. However, in the race the Englishman was unable to maintain the performance of the day before, being overtaken by both Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, at least before Ferrari committed a strategy error that cost the Monegasque dearly.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W14 Photo by: Erik Junius

In general, the W14 has always performed well on those tracks with fast corners, as well as on those tracks where the front counts absolutely. For this reason, the Hungaroring appointment is seen as a sort of testing ground at Mercedes: “The Hungaroring is a circuit of a very different nature to Silverstone. It will be interesting to verify the performance of our latest updates in wide-radius corners and at low speed”.

“We have good memories of Hungary from last year, with George’s first pole position [Russell] in F1 and a double podium for the team. This race also marks a decade since Lewis’ first win with us, so it’s a circuit full of good memories,” added the Team Principal, mentioning Hamilton’s first success with the Brackley-based team, which came to Hungary in 2013.

“We hope to be able to make a good impression again this time. We want to take advantage of the positive momentum of Silverstone and give battle to our opponents”.